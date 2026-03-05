The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Manish Chaudhari is ‘stronger than ever’ at 56: The secret exercise behind his fitness

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Manish Chaudhari, 56, was recently seen doing kettlebell exercises. “No excuse. I feel stronger than ever,” he captioned the video on Instagram, in which he is seen performing kettlebell squats, forward lunges, and what appear to be kettlebell rotational deadlifts or Russian deadlift-style movements
Taking a cue from this, we reached out to an expert to understand the benefits for people in their 50s.
In the 50s, Manish Chaudhari’s kettlebell workout reflects a strong commitment to functional strength and healthy ageing, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. According to Goyal, compound exercises that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously are “highly effective” for overall strength and conditioning.
She expressed that the “no excuse” approach underscores an important message: strength training in your 50s is not about lifting the heaviest weight, but about maintaining muscle, stability, and resilience. “With consistency and correct technique, functional workouts like these can help individuals feel stronger, more energetic and physically capable well into later decades of life,” said Goyal.
Why lower body strength matters
Goyal noted that kettlebell squats primarily target the quadriceps, glutes and core while improving lower-body strength and joint stability. “Lunges enhance balance, coordination and unilateral strength, helping correct muscle imbalances between the left and right sides of the body. The rotational or dynamic kettlebell movements engage the core, hips and posterior chain, supporting spinal stability and functional power,” said Goyal.
Strength training helps counteract age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, which accelerates after age 40. “Preserving muscle mass supports metabolism, improves insulin sensitivity and reduces the risk of falls. Lower-body strength, in particular, is directly linked to mobility, independence and long-term joint health,” Goyal asserted.
Kettlebell training also improves grip strength, which is considered an important marker of overall longevity. “The dynamic nature of kettlebell movements enhances cardiovascular endurance while still building muscle, offering a hybrid benefit of strength and aerobic conditioning,” said Goyal.
However, proper form and gradual progression are essential, especially in the 50-plus age group. “Warm-ups, mobility work and adequate recovery become increasingly important to protect joints and connective tissues,” Goyal said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.