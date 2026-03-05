The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Manish Chaudhari is ‘stronger than ever’ at 56: The secret exercise behind his fitness

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Manish Chaudhari, 56, was recently seen doing kettlebell exercises. “No excuse. I feel stronger than ever,” he captioned the video on Instagram, in which he is seen performing kettlebell squats, forward lunges, and what appear to be kettlebell rotational deadlifts or Russian deadlift-style movements

Taking a cue from this, we reached out to an expert to understand the benefits for people in their 50s.

In the 50s, Manish Chaudhari’s kettlebell workout reflects a strong commitment to functional strength and healthy ageing, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. According to Goyal, compound exercises that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously are “highly effective” for overall strength and conditioning.