Strengthen your back with Pilates; Sonakshi Sinha shows how

There is no denying that Pilates has emerged as a favourite with a lot of celebrities. And why not? When done under proper guidance, it enhances flexibility and helps in recovery, proving to be a major gamechanger. So if you are looking to learn the intricacies of Pilates, here is actor Sonakshi Sinha showing us how to perform the Lat Pull Down and Lunge with roll down bar on the Cadillac.

The post was shared by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit‘s The Pilates Studio Mumbai on Instagram.

If you are wondering about this exercise, we have you covered.

Pilates is a popular workout known to work the muscles and bones by stretching and pulling the body from head to toe. The lats or latissimus dorsi is a large, flat muscle that covers the width of the middle and lower back and connects the bone of the upper arm to the spine and the hip. Since the lats are a particularly tricky muscle to directly target, unless one understands how to execute the lat exercises, chances are that the biceps may actually get overworked during training sessions for the back. Notably, when the muscle is flexed, it works at extending (when the muscles open the shoulder, it helps take the arm backward), adducting (taking the arm closer to the body) and rotating the arm inwardly.

Now that one understands how the lats move the body, one can start to picture the kind of moves that comprise lat exercises.

*Lat pulldowns are one of the most popular lat exercises in Pilates. The exercise targets the shoulders and the back. Instead of exercising the triceps and biceps, this form of exercise helps to focus specifically on the back muscles which are responsible for proper posture, and pulling movements like opening a door.

*Roll Down with Extension on the Pilates Reformer is a Pilates-inspired exercise that combines flexion and extension of the spine. It’s an intermediate level exercise that is often performed on the Cadillac or Tower. Attaching the roll down bar to the reformer ropes helps add resistance to the upper body, specifically the shoulder, and also supports the torso during the movement of the spine.

Here’s how to perform a Lat Pull Down

*Sit facing the open end of the equipment with the roll down bar. Ensure that you hold on to the bar with a strong grip.

*Gently press on the bar as you exhale.

*Put your spine down one vertebrae at a time until you come down on your knees, and inhale.

*Exhale as you roll back up keeping your arms long and feet flexed.

*Repeat for six reps with the bar hooked on the top for more help or middle loop for less assistance.

