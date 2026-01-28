8 gym dos and don’ts every person with back pain needs to know

Back pain is one of the most common complaints among people who exercise, and yet many continue to work out without fully understanding which movements help and which ones may worsen the discomfort. While staying active is essential for overall health, the wrong form, intensity, or choice of exercises can aggravate existing pain or even trigger new injuries. For those who experience recurring stiffness, tightness, or sharp twinges during workouts, knowing how to modify gym routines becomes essential.
Fitness professionals often stress that back pain doesn’t mean giving up on exercise altogether. Instead, it calls for more thoughtful planning, proper technique, and a clear awareness of which movements place unnecessary strain on the spine.
Whether someone lifts weights, uses machines, follows group classes, or mixes cardio with strength training, minor adjustments in posture, load, and mobility work can make a significant difference.
Before outlining the dos and don’ts of training with back pain, it’s essential to understand the principles of safe movement, what to avoid, and how to identify when pain is a sign of something more serious. To help you navigate these concerns safely, we spoke to Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, about the eight dos and don’ts of gym workouts if you have back pain.
Modifications should prioritise neutral spine alignment and reduced load. (Source: Freepik)
Don’ts
- Don’t continue high-load exercises without addressing mobility or stability limitations.
Singh says, “One of the biggest mistakes is continuing high-load exercises without addressing mobility or stability limitations. Movements like heavy squats, deadlifts, or leg presses performed with compromised form place excessive shear and compression forces on the spine, which can intensify existing discomfort.”
- Don’t rely on momentum instead of controlled movement.
She adds that another common issue is “relying on momentum rather than controlled movement.” This reduces muscular engagement and increases stress on spinal structures.
- Don’t skip warm-up protocols.
People also tend to ignore warm-up protocols. Without adequate activation of the core, glutes, and deep stabilisers, Singh states, the back compensates for weak support systems, becoming more vulnerable to strain.
- Don’t train through pain.
“Many individuals train through pain, assuming discomfort is a natural part of progression. This often masks underlying issues and allows a minor irritation to develop into a more persistent injury,” says Singh.
Dos
- Do choose low-impact movements focused on stability, mobility, and controlled strength.
Singh notes, “Low impact movements that focus on stability, mobility, and controlled strength are typically the safest. Exercises like glute bridges, modified planks, bird dogs, and hip hinge drills help re-engage the posterior chain without excessive spinal loading.”
- Do use light resistance or supported machines with slow tempo and controlled range of motion.
Light resistance training with machines that support the back can also be beneficial, she reveals, provided “the tempo is slow, and the range of motion is well controlled.”
- Do prioritise modifications that maintain a neutral spine and reduce load.
Singh stresses, “Modifications should prioritise neutral spine alignment and reduced load. This can include shortening the range of motion, lowering weights, using resistance bands, or performing movements unilaterally to correct imbalances.”
- Do stop immediately if the form breaks, or if you notice sharp, radiating, or persistent pain.
Normal workout-related discomfort typically feels like muscular fatigue. Persistent pain that does not improve after 48 to 72 hours of rest, icing, and gentle mobility work is another red flag. Additionally, if even low-intensity activities like walking or sitting upright increase the discomfort, it is important to stop training and consult a qualified professional.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.