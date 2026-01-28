8 gym dos and don’ts every person with back pain needs to know

Working out with back pain? Here's what you need to know (Source: Freepik)

Back pain is one of the most common complaints among people who exercise, and yet many continue to work out without fully understanding which movements help and which ones may worsen the discomfort. While staying active is essential for overall health, the wrong form, intensity, or choice of exercises can aggravate existing pain or even trigger new injuries. For those who experience recurring stiffness, tightness, or sharp twinges during workouts, knowing how to modify gym routines becomes essential.

Fitness professionals often stress that back pain doesn’t mean giving up on exercise altogether. Instead, it calls for more thoughtful planning, proper technique, and a clear awareness of which movements place unnecessary strain on the spine.