Back training is a must; seek inspiration from Arjun Kapoor’s throwback video

If you have been reminiscing about the good old days of working out at the gym, take a look at this post from actor Arjun Kapoor. Many take to fitness to build abs and muscles, forgetting that fitness is actually about strengthening the entire body which includes the back.

Sharing a throwback workout picture from last year while prepping for his film Panipat, the actor mentioned how it was a regular back training day.

“Lath path for Panipat. #throwbackthursday A regular back training day for Sadashiv Rao Bhau last March with @shivohamofficial,” he captioned the post.

Here’s why back training is a must for everyone when it comes to fitness.

Let’s cover some basic anatomy first.

*The back is split into four main muscles, namely — Latissimus Dorsi or Lats, Trapezius, Rhomboid (major and minor) and erector spinae.

*While the lats contribute to the appearance of back width and help in shoulder adduction and extension, the trapezius muscles contribute to thickness of one’s back. Horizontal pulls target the trapezius and rhomboid muscles of the body that help in back thickness.

*Since most of us tend to sit all day long, it is extremely important to train the back muscles to maintain proper posture. So instead of letting the shoulders roll forward, which give a slouchy appearance, it is necessary that muscle imbalances be rounded off by doing back exercises which include pulling exercises of the upper back, lats, traps and also the rear deltoids.

*Regular back strengthening exercises help improve mobility and alleviate stiffness.

What sort of exercises should one do?

The exercises of the back are divided into compound, multi-joint movements and isolation movements. While the compound exercises work on major muscle groups of the back, the isolation exercises work only on one joint and limited number of muscle groups.

Pullup and lat pulldowns exercises help build the width of your back, while rowing motions, like in the seated row, dumbbell row, and rear delt row, help in building the thickness of the middle part of the back.

Pro tip: While there are many exercises for the back, it is a good idea to consult a trainer first and proceed according to your body type and need.

