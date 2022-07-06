Watch: When Kriti Sanon used ‘patience, stability and balance to get in form for Bachchhan Paandey’

Kriti Sanon‘s love for Pilates is not unknown. As such, the 31-year-old was recently seen working on her fitness levels doing a variety of Pilates moves.

Her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, gave a glimpse of her workout session, from when she was preparing for her movie Bachchhan Paandey, lauding her dedication and patience.

“Dedicating this reel to our love for Pilates and @kritisanon. Watch how @kritisanon uses patience, stability, and balance to get in form for #BachchhanPaandey,” the fitness expert captioned the video in which the actor can be seen acing different exercises including core moves like knee to pike on Pilates reformer.

For the unversed, a Pilates reformer is a bed-like frame with a flat platform that rolls back and forth on wheels. The platform, called carriage, is attached to a reformer by a set of springs which allows the practitioner to adjust to the resistance of the carriage depending on one’s strength and weight.

Pilates not only helps improve flexibility, but also develops muscle strength, abs and core muscles. It also helps strengthen hamstrings and glutes, knee, and back.

