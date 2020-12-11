Ayushmann Khurrana aces handstand with ease; check it out

Can you do a handstand like Ayushmann? (Source: ayushmannk/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana is among the latest celebs to inspire us by doing a handstand.

In an Instagram story, the Andhadhun actor gave us a glimpse of him doing a handstand with a lot of ease. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐘𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐇𝐔𝐖𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐀 🦋🤸 (@ayushman_khwrrana)

Prior to Ayushmann, celebs like Sania Mirza and Siddhant Chaturvedi also set fitness goals for us by nailing the pose.

Handstand is also known as Adho Mukha Vrksasana and involves balancing the body upside down with your hands, as shown in the picture above. This yoga asana not only improves balance and core strength but is also known to increase circulation and lymph flow. It strengthens the back, chest, arms, shoulders, thighs and buttocks. It boosts energy and reduces fatigue, according to yogajournal.com.

Beginners should attempt the yoga asana only under the supervision of an expert. Here are the steps for doing an assisted handstand.

