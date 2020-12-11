scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 11, 2020
Top news

Ayushmann Khurrana aces handstand with ease; check it out

Ayushmann shared the workout video in an Instagram story; watch.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2020 10:00:08 am
ayushmann khurrana workoutCan you do a handstand like Ayushmann? (Source: ayushmannk/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana is among the latest celebs to inspire us by doing a handstand.

In an Instagram story, the Andhadhun actor gave us a glimpse of him doing a handstand with a lot of ease. Take a look:

Prior to Ayushmann, celebs like Sania Mirza and Siddhant Chaturvedi also set fitness goals for us by nailing the pose.

Also Read |Watch: Milind Soman does headstand on a mountain, leaves us speechless

Handstand is also known as Adho Mukha Vrksasana and involves balancing the body upside down with your hands, as shown in the picture above. This yoga asana not only improves balance and core strength but is also known to increase circulation and lymph flow. It strengthens the back, chest, arms, shoulders, thighs and buttocks. It boosts energy and reduces fatigue, according to yogajournal.com.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Beginners should attempt the yoga asana only under the supervision of an expert. Here are the steps for doing an assisted handstand.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Astad Deboo passes away: A pictorial tribute to the contemporary Indian dancer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement