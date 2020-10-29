Looked at myself in the mirror and broke down: Avika Gor on her weight loss journey

You may not be able to recognise Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor from her recent pictures that are now doing the rounds on social media. That is because, over the past several months, she revealed that she has shed a lot of kilos.
The 23-year-old actor looked gorgeous in her post-weight loss pictures, donning a pink and yellow striped sari, which she shared on Instagram. She also wrote an inspiring note about her remarkable weight loss journey.
The Sasural Simar Ka actor recalled how she did not like to look at herself — “big arms, legs, a well-earned belly”– in the mirror earlier. “I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything and everything, and I didn’t work out at all,” she expressed.
Gor struggled with body image issues. She wrote, “Such insecurities run in the head all the time and they make us feel tired and irritated. Hence, I would often snap at my loved ones.”
The actor stressed how we need to respect and treat our bodies well. “Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking ‘how I must look right now’. I got so busy judging myself and feeling bad that I didn’t leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad,” she further wrote.
That is then that she decided to start focussing on her health. “I kept trying to eat better and working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn’t stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me.”
Being healthy is all about making choices, said Gor in another Instagram post. “Between a healthy (which can also be tasty) meal and junk food, you can guess what I always chose. I didn’t eat for food, I ate for my mood, and that choice ain’t good…It took constant reminders, forced reflection and a strong support system for me to gradually move out of the wrong choices.”
She added, “I still make the wrong choices, but it’s less frequent and when I do, I quickly try to improve it. After all, it’s a short life, the least we can do is try to get better.”
