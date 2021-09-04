Australian with chronic pain condition smashes longest plank record

Australia’s Daniel Scali has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest duration of time in the abdominal plank position (male) with a record time of 9 hours 30 minutes and 1 second.

As per guinnessworldrecords.com, he smashed the previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds, set by ex-marine George Hood (USA) in February 2020, who was then 62 years old.

This feat is all the more appreciated considering Daniel has CRPS or complex regional pain syndrome which is excess pain or inflammation in his left arm due to injury. Owing to the condition, his left arm is almost in constant pain, noted the website. But instead of letting it be, he has been constantly working out to deal with the chronic pain and build resilience.

“When I was 12 years old, I fell off my trampoline causing a severe break in my left arm and as a result I live with a condition called CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome),” Daniel told guinnessworldrecords.com.

“It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain.”

For the record attempt, he wore a compression band on his left arm to try and alleviate pain but “obviously putting constant pressure on my elbow and forearm, up to my shoulder did give me quite a bit of grief at the start”, he noted.

“CRPS has had a huge effect on my day to day life. I had to learn to alter my life to deal with the pain and overcome the mental challenges. This was not easy when you live with a constant ache,” Daniel told the website.

He trained himself not just physically but also mentally.

“I incorporated a few gym activities, my own personal gym use, and doing tons of push-ups and sit-ups to get my body conditioned for the plank,” he told the website.

How does he deal with the constant pain? “You fall into periods where you don’t want to move in the fear that you will aggravate or increase your pain further. Fortunately, I found a passion for health and fitness which has had a great improvement to my health and overall wellbeing,” Daniel said in the interview.

