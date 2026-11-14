At 91, Ann Esselstyn breaks her own dead hang record by 3 minutes: Why the exercise matters

Ann Esselstyn, 91, recently broke her own dead hang world record by 3 minutes and 43 seconds (51 seconds longer than her record at 90). Afterwards, a viral Instagram post by Go Plant Strong cites three reasons the dead hang deserves a place in longevity practice.

As per the post, “Dead hang directly challenges the strength and endurance of your hands and forearms. Grip strength is widely used as a marker of overall strength and physical function as we age.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The post also discusses overhead mobility, noting that dead hangs take your shoulders through an overhead range of motion, which is important to maintain as you age.

Lastly, it says that a dead hang asks your body to work together against gravity.

We asked an expert to verify if the claims are true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plant Strong (@goplantstrong)

Is it a test of how well a person is ageing?

A dead hang, in which a person holds onto a bar and allows their body to hang with their arms extended, has gained popularity as a fitness practice associated with longevity.

Dr Dharam Pandey, Physiotherapy, ShardaCare – Healthcity, however, debunks the myth, saying, “While it can offer some useful insights into physical fitness, it is not a reliable standalone test of how well a person is ageing.”

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“As we grow older, maintaining muscle strength, joint mobility, balance and functional independence becomes increasingly important. A dead hang can be one way to assess certain aspects of upper-body strength and endurance, but it cannot determine a person’s biological age or overall health,” he adds.

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Benefits of dead hang: Does that indicate a longer lifespan?

One key benefit of a dead hang is that it challenges grip strength, as the muscles in the hands and forearms must work continuously to support the body.

However, Dr Pandey says that although grip strength has been associated with functional independence and health outcomes in older adults, the ability to hang from a bar also depends on body weight, training experience and individual physical limitations. Therefore, a longer hanging duration does not automatically indicate better health or a longer lifespan.

Dead hangs also require adequate shoulder mobility and upper-body strength.

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Person holding a dead hang position with arms extended from a pull-up bar to test grip strength and endurance. (Image Source: Pexels) Person holding a dead hang position with arms extended from a pull-up bar to test grip strength and endurance. (Image Source: Pexels)

“Maintaining these abilities can help people perform everyday activities more comfortably as they age. However, the exercise places considerable demand on the shoulders, making it unsuitable for everyone, particularly individuals with shoulder pain, instability or previous injuries. Older adults and beginners should consider supported variations and seek professional guidance if necessary,” explains Dr Pandey.

Another potential benefit is muscular endurance, as the exercise requires a person to sustain a position over time.

Tracking progress may help individuals monitor fitness improvements, Dr Pandey says, but no universally established dead-hang duration can determine whether someone is ageing well.

“A more comprehensive assessment of healthy ageing should also consider walking speed, balance, the ability to rise from a chair, cardiovascular fitness, bone health and the capacity to perform daily activities independently,” he adds.

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A dead hang can be a useful addition to a fitness routine, but it is not a definitive measure of longevity or biological age.

Healthy ageing, as per Dr Pandey, depends on a combination of regular physical activity, strength training, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, preventive healthcare, and maintaining physical and mental well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.