Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: ‘I never forget that fall last January’

Ashmit Patel served massive fitness goals by opening up about suffering a serious fall during a cricket game, after which he was advised to undergo surgery by at least two doctors. “One year ago, the game stopped. I never forget that fall last January. Pain was one thing, but the uncertainty was worse. Torn hamstring, damaged ligaments, and a gash…thankfully, just above my eye. Doctors told me that the road back would be long. They told me surgery might be the only way. The first two doctors suggested surgery, and I was hoping for a miracle solution. The third doctor shared that the retraction has not increased to a great extent …so manage it the way it is, and no surgery was required,” the actor shared in an Instagram post.

Adding that the treating doctor also advised him to rest it out for 3-4 months before resuming tennis and gymming, Ashmit, 48, continued, “I really wanted to avoid surgery. I chose the daily grind, the small wins, and a belief that my body could heal itself if I did the work. One year later, the scars are fading, and the strength is slowly coming back. This wasn’t just about a leg. It was about the heart. Looking back, I realise this injury didn’t break me, it built me.”

Taking a leaf out of his fitness diary, we asked an expert on the nitty-gritties of suffering a serious fall and what recovery looks like.

A sudden fall during sports may seem harmless, but it can cause serious damage beneath the surface.” Muscles can tear, ligaments can stretch or break, and surrounding tissues can swell quickly. Pain is immediate, but the greater worry is how severe the injury is and whether normal movement will return,” said Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant, orthopaedics and joint replacement, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

When scans reveal torn muscles or damaged ligaments, doctors may suggest surgery as the quickest way to recover. “This approach aims to stabilise the area and prevent long-term weakness. However, surgery is not always necessary. The choice depends on joint stability, pain levels, and how the body reacts in the first few weeks,” said Dr Deshpande.

When can recovery happen without surgery?

According to Dr Deshpande, if the injured area remains stable and improves with rest, many injuries can heal through a structured rehabilitation program. “Gradual exercises help rebuild muscle strength and regain flexibility. The body is quite capable of healing when given enough time and the right support for movement,” said Dr Deshpande.

Why does recovery from muscle and ligament injuries take months?

Story continues below this ad

Soft tissues heal slowly. “Muscle fibers and ligaments repair in stages, and pushing too hard too soon can reverse progress. A recovery period of three to four months allows strength to return safely and lowers the chance of reinjury. Patience is crucial.”

Therefore, mindset is more important than many people realise. “Fear of pain or re-injury can hinder healing. Keeping up with small daily improvements builds confidence. When the mind trusts the body again, movement becomes smoother, and recovery speeds up naturally,” asserted Dr Deshpande.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashmit Patel (@ashmitpatel)

What signs show that recovery is moving in the right direction?

Reduced pain, improved range of motion, better balance, and increased confidence during movement are strong signs. “Scars fade, strength gradually returns, and everyday activities start to feel normal again,” shared Dr Deshpande.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.