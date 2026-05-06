Ashish Chanchlani talks about introducing his mother to strength training, deadlifts in the gym: ‘Can easily do 40-50 kg’

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Ashish Chanchlani, 32, recently spoke about introducing his mother, Deepa Chanchlani, to weightlifting and how it has transformed her life. “My mother was doing deadlifts the day before yesterday. I explained to her one day about muscles. Mom used to go for Zumba. I told her to accompany me to the gym for two months. I told her if she didn’t feel good after two months in the knees and body, I would do whatever she told me. My mother got convinced in one month,” Chanchlani told Prakhar Gupta.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
A beaming Chanchlani added that his mother started gradually in the gym and now easily lifts 40-50 kg. “We started very slowly. Took 2 kg dumbbells. She worked on her posture. She started feeling very fresh. It’s been almost 10 years now. Mummy does deadlift very well. I think my mother can easily do 40-50 kg deadlifts. Everyone went rock climbing. My mother climbed it in 10 minutes. Everyone else was left behind. She came down to pick us up. Everyone asked her what she does. My mother told them that her protein intake is good, and I go to the gym.”
Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, senior consultant and orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that strength training is often seen as something only young people should do, but stories like this show how it can greatly improve fitness in older age.
According to Dr Patel, when done correctly and gradually, strength training is safe and very helpful. “Many older adults avoid weights because they fear injury, especially back pain. In truth, supervised training with gradual increases helps build stronger muscles, joints, and bones. Starting with light weights and focusing on posture really makes a difference. Over time, the body adjusts, and confidence increases.”
As women age, muscle mass declines and bone density can drop, raising the risk of weakness and fractures. “Strength training helps counter this by increasing muscle strength, balance, and joint stability. It also improves posture and reduces common issues like knee or lower back pain. Many women report feeling more energetic and mobile in their daily lives.”
Weak muscles often cause more pain than the exercise itself. “The key is to start with very light weights, learn the proper technique, and increase gradually. Rushing or lifting heavy, too quickly, usually leads to problems.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.