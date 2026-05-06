Ashish Chanchlani talks about introducing his mother to strength training, deadlifts in the gym: ‘Can easily do 40-50 kg’

Ashish Chanchlani, 32, recently spoke about introducing his mother, Deepa Chanchlani, to weightlifting and how it has transformed her life. “My mother was doing deadlifts the day before yesterday. I explained to her one day about muscles. Mom used to go for Zumba. I told her to accompany me to the gym for two months. I told her if she didn’t feel good after two months in the knees and body, I would do whatever she told me. My mother got convinced in one month,” Chanchlani told Prakhar Gupta.

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