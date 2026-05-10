‘Yahi motapa tujhe uncle bana dega’: Ashish Chanchalani on how being overweight hits differently after 30; experts weigh in

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Ashish Chanchalani broke the internet in 2023 when he lost weight and posed his gym body look. Because the creator had a chubby personality earlier, his transformation shocked the netizens. Recently, on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, Chanchalani opened up about how being overweight feels different in your 30s.
“Tera jo yeh motapa hai na, tu tees tak cute lagega. Tees cross hote hi teri yahi motapa tujhe uncle bana dega. Tees tak hai tere paas yeh cuteness, uske baad tu teddy bear se motu uncle ban jayega .. pookie uncle ban jayega,” said the YouTuber.
(Your chubbiness may look cute now, but only till you’re 30. Once you cross 30, this same weight will make you look like an uncle. From a teddy bear, you’ll turn into a pookie uncle)
His words revealed a familiar truth—what is seen as “cute” in your 20s often becomes “judged” in your 30s.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Chanchalani’s advice has a deep psychological reasoning. “As people enter their 30s, societal perceptions tend to change,” says Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, confirming the content creator’s analysis. He explains that such labels often reflect “societal pressure to appear more ‘settled’ and ‘disciplined’ with age”.
However, this change in language can quietly reshape how people see themselves and affect their self-esteem. “Many individuals start becoming overly conscious about their appearance, which may lead to body image issues, embarrassment, or social withdrawal.”
Over time, repeated remarks—even playful ones—can trigger stress, anxiety, and constant comparison. As Raj Shamani pointed out during the conversation, being called something like “uncle” for the first time can sting more than expected—it can “break your heart”.
“It can also create internal pressure to meet unrealistic standards, affecting confidence both personally and professionally,” the psychiatrist adds.
There is also a biological side to the story. According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, the 30s bring gradual but noticeable physical changes.
“Metabolism decreases, which can lead to weight gain even with the same diet and activity level. Muscle mass may reduce, and recovery… can take longer,” he explains.
This means weight gain in your 30s is not always about “letting go” or lack of discipline—it can be a natural shift in how the body functions. Add long work hours, stress, and irregular routines, and the impact becomes more visible.
More importantly, this decade is when health risks begin to surface. “This decade often brings a higher risk of conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol issues,” Dr Tandon points out, while also noting that sedentary lifestyles and skipped check-ups can worsen the situation.
So, the next time you think of judging an overweight person in their 30s, don’t forget how deeply your words can impact them!
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.