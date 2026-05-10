‘Yahi motapa tujhe uncle bana dega’: Ashish Chanchalani on how being overweight hits differently after 30; experts weigh in

Chanchalani points out that people only call a fat person "cute" when they are younger than 30 (Image: Instagram/ashishchanchlani)

Ashish Chanchalani broke the internet in 2023 when he lost weight and posed his gym body look. Because the creator had a chubby personality earlier, his transformation shocked the netizens. Recently, on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out, Chanchalani opened up about how being overweight feels different in your 30s.

“Tera jo yeh motapa hai na, tu tees tak cute lagega. Tees cross hote hi teri yahi motapa tujhe uncle bana dega. Tees tak hai tere paas yeh cuteness, uske baad tu teddy bear se motu uncle ban jayega .. pookie uncle ban jayega,” said the YouTuber.

(Your chubbiness may look cute now, but only till you’re 30. Once you cross 30, this same weight will make you look like an uncle. From a teddy bear, you’ll turn into a pookie uncle)