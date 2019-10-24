Arnold Schwarzenegger shows age is no bar at 72; gives major fitness goals

‘Age is no bar’, proves 72-year-old actor and professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is all set to return with his film Terminator: Dark Fate — the sixth installment of the hit sci-fi franchise on November 1. In an interview with The Sun, the fit actor says that despite age, ‘you just have to train more, you have to do more reps. That’s what it’s all about’. Schwarzenegger is set to reprise the role of a deadly cyborg in the film which requires a lot of action.

Schwarzenegger, who began lifting weights when he was just 15, has been known to train every day. This training includes a mix of weights, cycling, skiing, and many other sports. In his earlier days, Schwarzenegger backed up his high-intensity training and workouts with substantial amounts of food. During those days, his eating plan was based on eating frequently, at least 5-6 times each day with supplements as and when needed; high calorie and protein intake with consumption of about 4,000 calories and 250 grams of protein per day; consumption of carbs and protein shakes.

However, he avoids doing heavy weights now owing to his heart surgery. But he still works out at 7 am and later at night but with lighter weights and more reps.

Nicknamed the Austrian Oak, Schwarzenegger in his book, Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding, has also revealed a weekly workout program that he earlier used to follow to train “most important body parts” twice a week.

While on Mondays and Thursdays, he worked on his chest, abs along with back exercises with barbell exercises, on Tuesdays and Fridays, he worked out his shoulders, arms, and abs with five sets, whereas he did leg exercises with squats, lunge, good morning exercise and cable crunch on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Schwarzenegger is known to mostly stay away from meats and animal proteins, he revealed in the trailer of the documentary Game Changers Movie which is set to hit the screens in November. He was quoted as saying, ‘There’s this misperception that its the only way you get big and strong”.

The winner of 13 world championship titles in bodybuilding — seven times Mr Olympia, five times Mr Universe — the legend says that he still works out at his old gym.

