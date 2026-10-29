Arnold Schwarzenegger shows what fitness at 79 looks like

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Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to inspire when it comes to his fitness. Taking to Instagram, Schwarzenegger, who can be seen pumping his muscles in the gym, posted, “This is 79”. The veteran actor and former Governor of California can be seen performing seated biceps curls on a machine, a classic isolation exercise that targets the front of the upper arms.
The movement is performed with the upper arms supported on a preacher pad, which minimises momentum and isolates the biceps more effectively than standing curls. “From a clinical perspective, preacher curls primarily strengthen the biceps brachii, while also engaging the brachialis and brachioradialis muscles. This exercise helps improve arm strength, muscle definition, grip strength, and upper-limb function, all of which are important for everyday activities such as lifting, carrying, and pulling,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from his recent fitness outing, we asked the expert about healthy ageing. “Healthy ageing is less about chasing youth and more about preserving strength, mobility, and independence. His continued commitment to exercise demonstrates that age alone does not determine physical capability; consistent lifestyle habits do,” she told us.
From a clinical perspective, ageing is naturally associated with a gradual decline in muscle mass, bone density, balance, and cardiovascular fitness. However, regular physical activity, particularly resistance training, can significantly slow these changes. “Strength training helps maintain lean muscle, supports bone health, improves insulin sensitivity, and makes everyday activities such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries, or getting up from a chair easier and safer,” said Goyal.
Equally important are mobility, flexibility, and balance exercises, which reduce stiffness, improve joint function, and lower the risk of falls. “Cardiovascular activities such as walking, cycling, or swimming complement strength training by supporting heart health, lung function, and endurance. Together, these forms of exercise help improve both lifespan and healthspan, or the number of years spent in good health,” said Goyal.
Nutrition also becomes increasingly important with age. According to Goyal, older adults generally benefit from adequate protein intake, calcium, vitamin D, fibre, and plenty of fruits and vegetables to support muscle maintenance, bone health, immunity, and recovery. “Combined with quality sleep and regular health check-ups, these habits form the foundation of healthy ageing.”
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Schwarzenegger’s message reminds us that fitness has no expiry date. “While the intensity and type of exercise may evolve with age, staying active remains one of the most effective ways to maintain physical function and quality of life.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.