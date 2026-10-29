Arnold Schwarzenegger shows what fitness at 79 looks like

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to inspire when it comes to his fitness. Taking to Instagram, Schwarzenegger, who can be seen pumping his muscles in the gym, posted, “This is 79”. The veteran actor and former Governor of California can be seen performing seated biceps curls on a machine, a classic isolation exercise that targets the front of the upper arms.

The movement is performed with the upper arms supported on a preacher pad, which minimises momentum and isolates the biceps more effectively than standing curls. “From a clinical perspective, preacher curls primarily strengthen the biceps brachii, while also engaging the brachialis and brachioradialis muscles. This exercise helps improve arm strength, muscle definition, grip strength, and upper-limb function, all of which are important for everyday activities such as lifting, carrying, and pulling,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.