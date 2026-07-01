Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fitness secret at 78 is surprisingly simple

Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former Governor of California, continues to set fitness goals at 78. Writing in his Pump Club newsletter, Schwarzenegger elucidated that he continues to operate on “autopilot” every day, which ensures there are no second thoughts. “Monday Motivation: Roll Downhill. Every day, I do the same thing to start. The same routine. Everything on autopilot. I wake up, start the coffee, feed the animals, drink the coffee, get on my bike, ride to the gym, work out, then ride to breakfast. There is no thinking. There is no deciding. My body knows the sequence, and it carries me through it before my mind has a chance to argue. Once that first sip of coffee hits, muscle memory kicks in, and my body knows the next thing to do is get on the bike,” the Terminator actor expressed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Calling his routine “an anchor”, Schwarzenegger explained that it keeps him “steady”. “It starts the day with a win. By the time I finish breakfast, I have already done the hard part, and the day cannot tell me I accomplished nothing. On the bad days, when I wake up, and the world is black and white, the anchor brings it back to colour. It usually happens somewhere on the bike ride. The legs start moving, the air hits my face, and the gray burns off. I did not think my way out of it. I rode my way out of it. Last week I got to Budapest, where I am filming The Kellys, a really fun action movie. Liam Hemsworth and I are training in the same gym. My first day of shooting was a night shoot. Show up in the dark and work all night,” he mentioned.

Stressing that he doesn’t give himself options, he shared that he ensures “not to decide”. “Build the anchor instead. Pick the sequence that starts your day and run it the same way every time, until your body does it without asking permission.”

How to go about it? Schwarzenegger advised starting with one thing. “For most of us, it is probably coffee. Decide tonight, not tomorrow morning, what comes after the coffee. Is it the run? Is it the gym? Is it an hour of studying? Whatever it is, lock it in. Coffee, then the next thing. Build your anchor. Let the whole routine roll downhill. Stop fighting yourself. The day is hard enough. You have plenty of things to think about. Eliminate thinking in that first hour of the day with your anchor, and watch how much easier life becomes. Stop dragging yourself uphill every day. Let’s roll.”

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that structured training at 78 is remarkable because ageing is naturally associated with loss of muscle mass, reduced bone density, and declining strength.

Having a routine helps (Photo: Freepik) Having a routine helps (Photo: Freepik)

Of course, training at this age also requires greater emphasis on recovery. “Adequate protein intake, sleep, hydration, and mobility work become just as important as the workouts themselves,” said Goyal.

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When healthy habits become automatic, less mental energy is spent deciding whether to exercise, eat well, or sleep on time. This increases the likelihood of maintaining those habits over the long term, concurred Goyal.

“His routine also reflects an important lesson about habit stacking, where multiple small healthy behaviors compound over time. Whether it is movement, biking, hydration, mindfulness, or focused work periods, the benefits accumulate gradually rather than appearing overnight,” said Goyal.

At the same time, another important takeaway is that successful routines are usually personalised rather than copied. What works for a busy actor and fitness buff may not work for a shift worker or athlete. So, decide your anchor accordingly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.