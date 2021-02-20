Watch: Arjun Tendulkar pulling off these complex exercises with ease is goals

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians at IPL auction 2021.

Last season, Junior Tendulkar was with the team as a net bowler. While acing his game, the 21-year-old also ensured he challenged his fitness levels as part of his training process.

Arjun has been sharing glimpses of his workout routine through several videos on Instagram.

In a workout video that he shared in 2019, Arjun pulled off a difficult trap bar deadlift, performed usually with a hexagonal weight bar and a set of bumper plates. This exercise targets the hips and legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar24)

It looks like Arjun is quite a fan of weightlifting. In an earlier video, he showed us how to do power clean exercise — a composite of two weightlifting movements, performed with a barbell. First, the barbell is lifted off the floor near the knees. The lifter then extends explosively, raising the bar as high as possible before dropping it quickly into a squat and receiving it in a “racked” position, resting on the shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar24)

Arjun does not seem to be new to gym training. Even as a teen, he did not shy away from trying hardcore exercises. Here is another instance, in which he is attempting dumbbell split snatch workout, involving an explosive lunge as you hold the dumbbell with an overhand grip. It develops power and improves landing position, and is good for any sport that involves explosive movement followed by rapid deceleration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar24)

Have you tried any of these exercises? If you are a beginner, attempt only under the supervision of a fitness trainer.