scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar pulling off these complex exercises with ease is goals

While acing his game, 21-year-old Arjun Tendulkar also ensured he challenged his fitness levels as part of his training process

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2021 9:10:04 am
arjun tendulkarArjun Tendulkar, 21, keeps challenging his fitness levels. (Source: arjuntendulkar24/Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by defending champions Mumbai Indians at IPL auction 2021.

Last season, Junior Tendulkar was with the team as a net bowler. While acing his game, the 21-year-old also ensured he challenged his fitness levels as part of his training process.

Arjun has been sharing glimpses of his workout routine through several videos on Instagram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a workout video that he shared in 2019, Arjun pulled off a difficult trap bar deadlift, performed usually with a hexagonal weight bar and a set of bumper plates. This exercise targets the hips and legs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar24)

Also Read |Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara makes ‘Buddha bowl’ for family; tried the dish?

It looks like Arjun is quite a fan of weightlifting. In an earlier video, he showed us how to do power clean exercise — a composite of two weightlifting movements, performed with a barbell. First, the barbell is lifted off the floor near the knees. The lifter then extends explosively, raising the bar as high as possible before dropping it quickly into a squat and receiving it in a “racked” position, resting on the shoulders.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar24)

Arjun does not seem to be new to gym training. Even as a teen, he did not shy away from trying hardcore exercises. Here is another instance, in which he is attempting dumbbell split snatch workout, involving an explosive lunge as you hold the dumbbell with an overhand grip. It develops power and improves landing position, and is good for any sport that involves explosive movement followed by rapid deceleration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Tendulkar (@arjuntendulkar24)

Have you tried any of these exercises? If you are a beginner, attempt only under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

All the times Kendall Jenner gave us major fashion goals

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement