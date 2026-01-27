Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: ‘Got to know he has a back problem’

Did you know Arjun Rampal would probably have been a champion runner if he hadn’t chosen acting? According to his fitness trainer Vinod Channa, the 53-year-old actor and model can easily put youngsters to shame with his fitness competency. “He was a runner. Arjun Rampal says if he weren’t an actor, he would have been a runner. He was a good runner at the state and national levels. And what super power! Even on the first day of workout, he easily did all the difficult bodyweight workouts with ease, which typically takes 3 months for people to learn. Iss bande ne first day par hi ache se kar liya aur woh bhi 40s ke baad (This guy managed to ace the workouts on the first day itself …especially considering he was over 40). And that too after a back injury. He used to love all my workouts,” Channa told Hindi Rush.

On how his association with the Om Shanti Om actor began, Channa recalled, “I got in touch with Arjun Rampal because of Harshvardhan Rane. I got to know that Arjun already had a back problem. I had experience with how to work with back issues because I too suffered from it for 18 months. So, keeping that in mind, I have taught him various explosive fitness activities.”

Taking a cue from the trainer’s confession, let’s understand what it means to have explosive power, especially after 40s with back issues.

This perspective from Arjun Rampal’s trainer highlights the importance of adaptability. “It reflects how certain individuals possess bodies that respond exceptionally well to training, even when their primary focus is not a single sport. Endurance running requires cardiovascular efficiency, mental stamina, and mechanical resilience,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

What becomes particularly relevant here is the idea of extreme adaptability to fitness after the age of 40 and into the 50s. With age, the body naturally experiences changes in muscle mass, joint health, and recovery capacity.

However, Goyal noted that individuals who train consistently over the years develop neuromuscular awareness, stronger connective tissue and better movement economy. “This allows them to adapt to different training styles more efficiently than someone starting late or training inconsistently. The ability to shift between strength work, conditioning, mobility and endurance is a marker of long-term physical intelligence rather than youth alone,” said Goyal.

For people with a history of back issues, adaptability becomes even more critical. Goyal explained that a well-conditioned body learns to distribute load correctly, activate stabilising muscles and avoid compensatory patterns that strain the spine. “Strength training that focuses on core stability, glute activation and postural control helps protect the lower back, while controlled cardiovascular training improves circulation and tissue recovery. Individuals who listen closely to their bodies and modify intensity without abandoning movement altogether tend to remain active and resilient despite structural challenges,” said Goyal.

From a wellness perspective, this highlights that fitness beyond 40 is less about pushing extremes and more about training smart. This includes strength training for joint protection, endurance work for heart health or mobility routines for pain prevention. “The goal shifts from performance alone to longevity, function and consistency,” said Goyal.

