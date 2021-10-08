‘Hard work & more hard work’: Arjun Kapoor flaunts muscular body in latest workout photo

Arjun Kapoor has been relentlessly building his physique lately. It is his latest Instagram post, featuring his ripped body that has left us speechless.

The 36-year-old shared a picture of him working out, bare bodied, on a stationary cycle — doing a form of cardio. He captioned the post, “Weekend plan? Hard work, hard work & more hard work…”

Several celebs took to social media to appreciate Arjun’s post. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Killer on the loose.” Armaan Malik commented, “Dude killing it.”

Arjun has lately been sharing glimpses of his training process on social media. Earlier, he gave us a glimpse of his toned abs on Instagram stories.

He also shared his fitness and diet routine that he followed at a bootcamp in Alibaug.

Take a look at some of his workout videos:

Arjun Kapoor is giving us serious fitness goals and looks like he is not going to stop anytime soon.

