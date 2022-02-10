‘I’ve just started a new journey’: Arjun Kapoor begins Iyengar yoga with simple stretches

Fitness is all about challenging oneself to take that extra step and then being consistent with it. Arjun Kapoor, who has been working hard towards his fitness goals, just did that. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared that he is learning something new, and also thanked his partner, Malaika Arora, a yoga enthusiast, and his instructors.

“I’ve just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint, and fix my lower back injury issues. Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I’ve have been able start the process to realign the mind and body. Forever grateful,” he captioned the Instagram post.

In the pictures, he can be seen doing some stretches like camel pose, pigeon pose, and a seated forward bend to open up the body.

“Yoga is like music: the rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life”, said BKS Iyengar, known as the founder of Iyengar yoga.

As a niche discipline, Iyengar yoga focuses on precision and steady progress rather than quick results. It also uses a lot of props such as blocks, straps, bolsters, and blankets to aid the practitioner. It combines postures with breathwork to build stamina, improve posture, flexibility, and strength.

“Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured,” the founder once said. He believed that a balanced body can help attain a balanced mind and, therefore, the emphasis is on both meditation and movement. As such, it is said that Iyengar yoga comprises meditative warm-up, followed by standing postures, and ends with restorative, supine poses.

Amina Bharat Ram, a certified Iyengar yoga teacher from Iyengar Yogamandala, told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview, “For Iyengar Yoga, we always start with the standing poses. The way that we stand is incorrect. The standing poses make the foundation strong. So, one starts with Tadasana or the mountain pose, to strengthen the base, followed by others like Trikonasana (triangle pose) and Virabhadrasana (warrior pose).”

Some of the other asanas include Paschimottasana (sitting forward bend), Adho Mukha Virasana (downward facing hero pose), Uttanasana (standing forward bend) and Supta Baddha Konasana (reclining bound ankle pose), to name a few.

It is also said Iyengar yoga can be really beneficial for people with injuries or chronic pain as it focuses on slower movements, form, and alignment. Experts suggest that the slower movements also help one become more mindful.

