Monday, May 09, 2022
‘Immensely proud of this journey’: Arjun Kapoor shares his massive 15-month fitness transformation

"Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, and it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months," the actor wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2022 7:10:21 pm
Arjun KapoorThe actor opened up about his fitness journey. (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

There’s no denying that staying physically fit and active is quintessential to your overall well-being. But, one of the key aspects of fitness is consistency. As such, if you are looking for inspiration to stay dedicated to your fitness goals and get desired results, seek inspiration from Arjun Kapoor who broke the internet with his massive 15-month transformation.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted two pictures that were taken 15 months apart — one in February 2021 and another in May 2022.

“15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 – it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track [sic],” he wrote, on his marked physical change.

ALSO READ |Watch: Malaika Arora aces yet another headstand variation

However, the road to this fitness journey wasn’t an easy one, Arjun admitted. “Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, and it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same.”

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) 

The 2 States actor said that he is now his own motivation. “My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included),” he wrote.

“Just look at you. Immensely happy for you,” Arjun’s fitness coach Drew Neal commented. Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Karan Wahi, Rakul Preet, Varun Dhawan and Huma Qureshi took to the comment section to appreciate the actor’s impressive fitness journey.

ALSO READ |‘I can consume 200 grams of vegetables in various forms’: Bhumi Pednekar on her diet, sustainable lifestyle

Earlier this year, he had also updated fans about his new journey with Iyengar yoga. “It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues,” he had written, sharing pictures of him performing various poses.

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) 

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don't miss out on the latest updates!

