Are you making these mistakes while going out walking? Find out

Even as we maintain safety guidelines, keep distance and stay at home as much as possible, it is imperative that we also stay physically active. You can stay at home and eat as much of healthy food as you would like, but unless you take care of your physical health with regard to fitness, you will not be able to achieve the desired health goals.

Most people are stepping out these days — with all the precautions — just so they can take a stroll and clear their head. Walking is considered to be a great activity, one that is believed to keep you in the pink of health, if done regularly. But, there are also some common mistakes that people make which make walking less effective, and less enjoyable. Here are some things that you need to know.

* First things first, you need to realise that casually walking and walking like you are on a fitness mission, are two very different things. While the former can be a recreational activity, the latter has more health benefits. You need to be mindful when you walk. You need to understand how your body feels — from head, all the way to the toe. That is the most basic thing that you can do.

* The next one is a no brainer. You need to make sure you have the right shoes, before you step out of the house. You cannot go out wearing flip-flops or slippers. There are shoes that provide good cushioning and protect your feet from developing painful corns. If you are in it for the long run, you must invest in a good pair of shoes.

* While brisk walking is a real activity, one that is recommended by experts, too, walking too fast is a big no-no. You may not realise it, but just like your basic gym exercises, walking has a certain technique, too. Walk briskly, but avoid taking long strides, as it can cause you leg injuries and make you lose your balance, too. Take smaller steps instead.

* Just like walking fast, walking slow should be avoided, too. Not to be confused with strolling, walking slow can make you lose perspective of where you are headed in terms of fitness. If you have reserved a certain time from your daily schedule, make sure you use that time optimally.

* You need to take breaks while you are walking. Experts say that taking regular intervals when you are walking, can help you to burn more fat and improve your fitness level, and your stamina.

