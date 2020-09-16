‘Yoga karo khush raho’, says former IPL host Archana Vijaya as she aces this asana

Add a dash of energy to your morning yoga practice with this backbend like Archana Vijaya. (Source: Archana Vijaya/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Do you practice yoga every morning but still feel lethargic? It is time to rejig your yoga practice and incorporate some energy-inducing poses that will not only break the monotony but also help you develop greater flexibility and boost energy levels. Yoga asanas, when practiced depending on the body’s immediate needs, can help achieve fitness goals while providing much-needed energy and motivation.

We spotted TV actor and former IPL host Archana Vijaya giving us a good flex with this energy-inducing asana called Urdhva Dhanurasana.

Often called a beginner’s backbend, the asana is known to help to open the chest, hips and shoulders, in turn, making the practitioner feel fresh and energetic. Its benefits range from strengthening the hamstrings to glutes and improving spinal mobility while stretching the wrists, abdominal muscles, and hip flexors, besides opening up the shoulders and chest. It is also effective for those who slouch.

However, like any other yoga practice, it also requires strength and regular practice to perfect it.

ALSO READ | Morning fitness: Do these simple yoga asanas to feel energetic

How to do it?

*Lie on the mat with the knees bent, feet on the floor.

*Place the palms on the ground beside the ears with the fingers facing the shoulders.

*Press into your feet, especially the big toe ball mound.

*Exhale to lift the tailbone and hips off the floor. Squeeze the thighs toward each other so that the knees point straight ahead.

*Press into the hands so that the crown of the head is to the ground. Pause here for a breath.

*Draw the shoulder blades down the back while keeping elbows in line with shoulders. Press into your feet and hands equally.

*Exhale to straighten the arms and lift the head off the floor.

*Squeeze the inner thighs toward each other and down toward the mat.

*Drop the head all the way back.

*Hold this pose for a minute with a long, steady breath. Lower down and rest.

After the pose, ensure you do a mild twist or forward bend to get your body back in alignment.

Contraindications

If you suffer from back issues, carpel tunnel syndrome, heart problems or headache, and diarrhea.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd