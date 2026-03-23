Archana Puran Singh recalls walking every evening to stay fit as son Aaryamann Sethi, fiancée Yogita Bihani undertake 75-hard challenge

Archana Puran Singh’s son, Aaryamann Sethi, and his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, recently took up the 75-Hard Challenge to become fitter. As they discussed their plans to cut out sugar, eat no junk, take a walk every evening, and eat high-protein curated meals with the help of a nutritionist friend, Archana, 63, shared, “There was a time for 10-20 years when I used to go for a walk without fail every evening.”

During their family vlog, Aaryamann and Yogita also gave a glimpse into creating vision boards and shared that they believe in manifestation.

Taking a cue from Archana’s candid confession, let’s explore how taking a walk every evening can benefit you later in life.