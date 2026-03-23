Archana Puran Singh recalls walking every evening to stay fit as son Aaryamann Sethi, fiancée Yogita Bihani undertake 75-hard challenge

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Archana Puran Singh’s son, Aaryamann Sethi, and his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, recently took up the 75-Hard Challenge to become fitter. As they discussed their plans to cut out sugar, eat no junk, take a walk every evening, and eat high-protein curated meals with the help of a nutritionist friend, Archana, 63, shared, “There was a time for 10-20 years when I used to go for a walk without fail every evening.”
During their family vlog, Aaryamann and Yogita also gave a glimpse into creating vision boards and shared that they believe in manifestation.
Taking a cue from Archana’s candid confession, let’s explore how taking a walk every evening can benefit you later in life.
Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said consistency is the real hero here. “Regular walking over decades builds a strong foundation for joint health, muscle balance, and cardiovascular fitness. It slows down age-related wear and tear, especially in the knees, hips, and lower back. People who walk regularly tend to maintain better posture, balance, and mobility well into their 50s and 60s,” said Dr Zambare.
From an orthopaedic perspective, what makes walking a powerful habit?
Walking is a low-impact, weight-bearing exercise, which means it nourishes the joints without overloading them. It improves blood circulation to cartilage, strengthens surrounding muscles, and keeps ligaments flexible. “Unlike high-intensity workouts, walking is sustainable, something you can do for decades without injury if done right,” said Dr Zambare.
Can early-life walking habits really reduce joint problems later on?
Absolutely, exclaimed Dr Zambare. “Many joint issues we see in midlife, like knee pain, early osteoarthritis, or stiffness, are often linked to inactivity or weak supporting muscles earlier on. Regular walking helps maintain a healthy body weight, which reduces stress on joints, especially the knees. Even a daily 30–40 minute walk can make a noticeable difference over time.”
What to note?
Footwear is crucial; shoes should have proper cushioning and arch support. Walk on even surfaces, maintain an upright posture, and avoid excessive speed if you have knee or back issues. Most importantly, listen to your body. Mild soreness is okay; persistent pain is not.
It’s never too late. Start slow, be consistent, and focus on progress, not perfection. “Walking isn’t just exercise, it’s an investment in how comfortably you’ll move years from now,” said Dr Zambare.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.