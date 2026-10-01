Archana Puran Singh reveals Navjot Singh Sidhu told her he lost 38 kg; Kapil Sharma reacts

Actor Archana Puran Singh recently revealed that former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, 62, told her about losing 38 kgs. “Not 30, 38 kgs, he is telling me. He lost 38 kgs,” she shared with host and comedian Kapil Sharma on the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sharma reacted, “That’s an eighth-grader’s weight gone. I was 35 kgs in class 8th,” he said.

While Sidhu didn’t reveal details about his massive weight loss, he shared, “That discipline, if I look around me, I see what discipline really means. Discipline should be a part of life. When you bring discipline into your life, you don’t need to say anything. It speaks for itself.”

Recall that the comment comes at a time when Sidhu has been publicly documenting changes in his physique. He recently shared that clothes he wore while playing for India in the 1990s now fit him again, providing a very tangible marker of his physical transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

From a nutrition perspective, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that discipline matters, but it should not be confused with following an extremely restrictive diet. “Sustainable weight loss generally depends on repeatedly maintaining habits that create an appropriate energy deficit while still providing adequate nutrition,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu (@navjotsinghsidhu)

As body weight changes, the focus should also extend beyond the weighing scale. “Waist measurements, body composition, strength, mobility, energy levels and metabolic health can all provide useful information about progress. Someone who combines appropriate nutrition with resistance training can also work towards preserving muscle while reducing excess body fat,” said Goyal.

Diet plays an important role (Photo: Freepik) Diet plays an important role (Photo: Freepik)

Another important lesson in Sidhu’s approach: consistency is often more influential than perfection. “Weight can fluctuate from day to day because of hydration, sodium intake, glycogen stores and digestive contents. What matters clinically is the longer-term trend rather than one day’s number,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

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However, a celebrity’s 38-kg weight loss should not become a target for everyone. “The amount of weight that is appropriate to lose depends on factors including starting weight, height, body composition, age and medical history. Likewise, the exact diet or exercise routine used by one person may not be suitable for another,” said Goyal.

The transformation also highlights why sustainable weight management is better viewed as a long-term lifestyle process rather than a temporary diet. “Regular movement, strength training, balanced meals, adequate protein and fibre, sleep and behavioural consistency all have a role to play,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.