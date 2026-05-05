Archana Puran Singh returns to gym after 1.5 years, tells son Aaryamann Sethi ‘it’s my day 7’

Actor Archana Puran Singh, 63, recently mentioned on her son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog that she has rejoined her home gym after a long gap. “After 1-1.5 years, I am coming back to the gym. It’s my day 7,” she told Aaryamann, as he added, “It’s my day 3”.

Taking a cue from the duo’s exchange, we asked an expert on the significance of starting again.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

From a clinical perspective, returning to exercise after a long gap is not just about fitness, it is about reconditioning the body, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “After months or years of inactivity, muscle strength declines, joint mobility reduces, and stamina drops. Jumping back too aggressively can increase the risk of injury, which is why a gradual, structured comeback like this becomes crucial,” she said.