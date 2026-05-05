Archana Puran Singh returns to gym after 1.5 years, tells son Aaryamann Sethi ‘it’s my day 7’

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Actor Archana Puran Singh, 63, recently mentioned on her son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog that she has rejoined her home gym after a long gap. “After 1-1.5 years, I am coming back to the gym. It’s my day 7,” she told Aaryamann, as he added, “It’s my day 3”.
Taking a cue from the duo’s exchange, we asked an expert on the significance of starting again.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
From a clinical perspective, returning to exercise after a long gap is not just about fitness, it is about reconditioning the body, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “After months or years of inactivity, muscle strength declines, joint mobility reduces, and stamina drops. Jumping back too aggressively can increase the risk of injury, which is why a gradual, structured comeback like this becomes crucial,” she said.
What makes “day 7” significant is the focus on consistency over intensity. “The first few days of restarting are not about pushing limits but about rebuilding the habit. During this phase, the body is adapting again, neuromuscular coordination improves, and basic endurance begins to return. This is the foundation on which long-term strength and fitness are built,” shared Goyal.
Another key factor here is muscle memory. “Even after a long break, the body retains a certain level of adaptation from past training. This means that strength and endurance can return faster than expected, provided the routine is consistent and supported with proper nutrition,” described Goyal.
Nutrition, in this phase, plays a supportive role. “Adequate protein intake helps in muscle repair, while balanced meals ensure enough energy for workouts without excessive fatigue. Hydration and micronutrients like magnesium and vitamin D also contribute to recovery and muscle function.”
What also stands out is the emotional aspect of her journey. “Restarting after a gap often comes with hesitation, self-doubt, or comparison with past fitness levels. But acknowledging “day 7” shows acceptance of the process rather than chasing perfection. This is a reminder that fitness is not about where you left off. It is about where you choose to begin again,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.