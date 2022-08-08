Anushka Sharma flaunts her toned body in a new gym selfie: ‘Mehnat karri aur…’

Anushka Sharma is a gym junkie, much like her husband cricketer Virat Kohli, who never misses an opportunity to squeeze in his workouts amid a hectic schedule.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor, who became a mother last year, has been working out a lot lately, in preparation for her role in the upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she will play ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian captain.

As such, Sharma is understood to undergo cricket training in Leeds, England, for portions of the film that comprise her in action on the field. She recently posted this mirror selfie from inside the gym, in which she flaunted her toned abs and sculpted physique — fresh after an intense exercise session.

(Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma) (Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

In the photo, which was an Instagram story, the 34-year-old posed sideways. She left her tousled hair loose and wore a neon green crop-top over a pair of stretchy black gym pants.

She completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and wrote in the accompanying text: “Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri (If you work hard and don’t show off, then what good is that hard work)”.

The actor has always been a fitness enthusiast, pre-pregnancy, during and now, post-pregnancy. And it seems she has shed all the maternity weight, too. Earlier this year, Sharma was on a holiday with her family, and she wore many chic swimwear and set beach fashion goals. Check out these pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!