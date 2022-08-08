scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Anushka Sharma flaunts her toned body in a new gym selfie: ‘Mehnat karri aur…’

The actor posted a mirror selfie from inside the gym after an intense exercise session

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 6:20:54 pm
The actor has always been a fitness enthusiast, pre-pregnancy, during and now, post-pregnancy. And it seems she has shed all the maternity weight, too.

Anushka Sharma is a gym junkie, much like her husband cricketer Virat Kohli, who never misses an opportunity to squeeze in his workouts amid a hectic schedule.

The actor, who became a mother last year, has been working out a lot lately, in preparation for her role in the upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she will play ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian captain.

As such, Sharma is understood to undergo cricket training in Leeds, England, for portions of the film that comprise her in action on the field. She recently posted this mirror selfie from inside the gym, in which she flaunted her toned abs and sculpted physique — fresh after an intense exercise session.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma fashion, Anushka Sharma fitness, Anushka Sharma workout, Anushka Sharma gym session, Anushka Sharma weight loss, Anushka Sharma Chakda 'Xpress, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

In the photo, which was an Instagram story, the 34-year-old posed sideways. She left her tousled hair loose and wore a neon green crop-top over a pair of stretchy black gym pants.

She completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and wrote in the accompanying text: “Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri (If you work hard and don’t show off, then what good is that hard work)”.

The actor has always been a fitness enthusiast, pre-pregnancy, during and now, post-pregnancy. And it seems she has shed all the maternity weight, too. Earlier this year, Sharma was on a holiday with her family, and she wore many chic swimwear and set beach fashion goals. Check out these pictures.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:20:54 pm

