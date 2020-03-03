Anushka Sharma aces a deadlift; here’s why you should try it too

Anushka Sharma’s recent workout is goals. (Photo: File/Anushka Sharma Instagram Story; designed by Gargi Singh) Anushka Sharma’s recent workout is goals. (Photo: File/Anushka Sharma Instagram Story; designed by Gargi Singh)

Fitness is all about keeping a positive attitude and giving your best. And we recently spotted Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Anushka Sharma doing just that — performing a barbell deadlift at the gym. There is no denying that Anushka is one of the fittest actors in the industry, but what caught our attention is that the Zero actor managed to lift a 60 kg barbell with ease.

Take a look at her Instagram stories. She captioned the video post, “I lift bro”.

The actor was seen doing a weight training exercise, as part of which she lifted the loaded barbell to the level of her hips by keeping her torso perpendicular to the floor, before placing it back down. The actor was working out with trainer Imran Sarfaraz.

Deadlifts are known to increase strength and build lean muscle mass with just an Olympic bar and the appropriate weights. And mind you, it’s just not for men, like Anushka proved.

If you are wondering why should you do it, here is a ready reckoner.

Helps burn fat

Since deadlifts facilitate rapid burning of body fat, it is known to complement other aerobic activities and nutritious diet.

Works out different muscle groups

Deadlifts engage major muscle groups of the body. Not only the upper body, but also the lower body and back muscles are engaged in this compound exercise. For those short on time, this is an ideal workout when done with proper form and technique.

Enhanced grip strength

The exercise is known to improve grip strength immensely as it works out the finger muscles. Grip strength is needed for anyone who has to hold on to something for long. While the forearms are exercised in deadlifts, the fingers are engaged in holding the weight in place.

Lifting heavy objects with ease

Lifting heavier objects off the ground tends to become easier and effortless over time with increased practice.

Improved posture

Deadlifts help improve posture as the strain on the back is reduced when proper technique and form are incorporated. This also means a more stabilised core.

Helps strengthen hamstrings and butt

Deadlifts help tone the butt and strengthen the hamstrings. As such, strength training exercises make the muscles firmer while speeding up the metabolism and keeping the skin taut and strong.

Develops strong joints

Regular practice of deadlifts helps strengthen the joints which can prevent potential injury.

So, are you game?

