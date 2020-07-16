Anurag Kashyap poses like a ‘warrior’ while doing yoga; check it out

Anurag Kashyap has taken to yoga to keep himself fit. (Source: rupal_sidh/Instagram, anuragkashyap10/Instagram. image designed by Gargi Singh) Anurag Kashyap has taken to yoga to keep himself fit. (Source: rupal_sidh/Instagram, anuragkashyap10/Instagram. image designed by Gargi Singh)

From various hatha yoga poses to stretches, Anurag Kashyap has been doing a lot of exercises of late to boost immunity and keep himself fit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kashyap’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria has been sharing glimpses of his fitness sessions, on Instagram. This time, she clicked the Choked director attempting another yoga pose in an online session.

Anurag Kashyap doing Warrior yoga pose. (Source: rupal_sidh/Instagram) Anurag Kashyap doing Warrior yoga pose. (Source: rupal_sidh/Instagram)

In the picture, Kashyap is seen doing what is known as Warrior yoga pose, with the help of a chair. In the pose, his hands are seen stretched and interlocked above his head, with one leg bent on the chair and the other extended backwards.

This yoga asana is the foundational and first part of the Warrior pose, also known as Virabhadrasana I. This exercise stretches the chest, lungs, shoulders, neck and belly. It also strengthens the shoulders, arms and muscles of the back, according to yogajournal.com.

Here’s how to do the asana:

* Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart. Keep the right foot in front and the left foot behind.

* Turn the right foot outwards by 90 degrees. Make sure the heel of the right foot is perfectly aligned with the centre of the left foot.

* Now lift your arms sideways so that they reach the height of your shoulders. Keep your arms parallel to the ground and palms facing upwards.

* Exhale and bend your right knee such that your knee and ankle form a straight line. The knee should not go ahead of your ankle.

* As you move into the pose, stretch your arms further and join your palms above your head. Look at your palms and push your pelvis down. Hold the pose.

