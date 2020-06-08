Quarantine yoga: Anurag Kashyap does stretching exercise that can relieve back pain

Anurag Kashyap has taken to yoga to keep himself fit. (Source: anuragkashyap10/Instagram) Anurag Kashyap has taken to yoga to keep himself fit. (Source: anuragkashyap10/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap has taken to yoga amid the lockdown and has been pushing his limits each time. After attempting hatha yoga and backbends, he was recently seen doing a stretching exercise.

In an Instagram story the Choked director posted, he was seen doing the Camel Pose or Ustrasana. Take a look:

Anurag Kashyap attemped Camel Pose. (Source: anuragkashyap10/Instagram) Anurag Kashyap attemped Camel Pose. (Source: anuragkashyap10/Instagram)

Earlier, we also saw new mother Kalki Koechlin do the Camel Pose, as part of her postpartum fitness routine.

Camel Pose/Ustrasana

This is a kneeling backbending yoga exercise that works on your back and strengthens it. It further stretches the front part of the body, along with ankles, thighs, abdomen and chest. It stretches the hip flexors, stimulates organs of the abdomen and neck, and improves posture, according to yogajournal.com. It is also known to improve digestion and relieve back ache.

How to do Camel Pose

* Kneel while keeping your body straight and hips above your knees.

* Arch your back and place your hands behind you one at a time and grasp your heels. Bring your hips forward so that they stay above the knees.

* Push your hips up and forward.

* You can drop your head backwards or keep the chin tucked instead if you have neck issues.

* Use your hands to support your lower back as you gradually bring your body to an upright kneeling position.

