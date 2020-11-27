Anurag Kashyap pulls off the reclining hero yoga pose; check it out

Anurag Kashyap just showed us how to do the reclining hero pose. (Source: anuragkashyap10/Instagram, rupal_sidh/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap has been attempting several yoga asanas throughout the pandemic. Under celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria’s guidance, the film director was once again seen performing another yoga posture.

In an Instagram story that Rupal shared recently, Kashyap is seen doing the reclining hero pose.

Anurag Kashyap is pushing his fitness levels. (Source: rupal_sidh/Instagram) Anurag Kashyap is pushing his fitness levels. (Source: rupal_sidh/Instagram)

Also known as Supta Virasana, this is a restorative yoga pose that stretches the thighs and ankles, and relaxes the legs, abdominal organs and the pelvic region. It further elongates the chest and eases breathing, according to siddhiyoga.com. This yoga asana is known to rejuvenate the body and eliminate tiredness.

Read| Anurag Kashyap poses like a ‘warrior’ while doing yoga; check it out

How to do reclining hero pose

* Begin in a high-kneeling position.

* Keep your feet a little wider than your hips so that you can sit in between them. You can also place a folded blanket or block between your feet and ankles.

* Now begin to recline back, first walking back onto your hands, and onto your back when it feels comfortable. You can place a bolster or a stack of blankets behind you to support your middle and upper back.

If you are a beginner, do this asana under the supervision of an expert.

Will you try this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.