Anurag Kashyap pushes his limits with hatha yoga; gives major fitness goals

Can yoga make you push your limits? Definitely. As a way to achieve complete physical, mental and emotional well-being, yoga can be your go-to lifestyle. Wondering how to do that? Take a look at filmmaker and producer Anurag Kashyap attempting hatha yoga, a branch of the yogic philosophy that focuses on asanas and pranayam or breathing.

Take a look!

While by definition, ‘hatha’ means by force, it is believed to symbolise a balance between the sun (ha) and the moon (tha). Kashyap can be seen pushing his limits with celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria.

Here are some more of his yoga sessions have us motivated us.

In case you didn’t know much about this type of yoga, here is what to know.

It is said that hatha yoga helps build immunity, relieves stress, supports healthy habits, improves emotional health and eases back and arthritis pain.

Here are some other benefits

Strengthens and tones the body

Building core strength and functional fitness is one of the many benefits of hatha yoga as it challenges one to take up weight bearing postures and hold them for varying lengths of time, and even repeat multiple times during a practice. This helps strengthen and stretch the body.

Spine flexibility

Hatha yoga is considered extremely beneficial for the spine as the various contorted postures help keep the spine supple and strong.

Enhanced mobility

Due to the sedentary nature of our lives, the joints start to lose their range of motion which makes them stiff after a certain age. Hatha yoga movements help make the body move in all four directions which improves joint flexibility and mobility.

Do you need anymore reasons?

