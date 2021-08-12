Anupam Kher flaunts his muscles in latest workout video, leaves fans in awe

August 12, 2021 10:00:06 am
Even at 66, Anupam Kher has an enviable physique; his latest workout video is proof and also an inspiration for many.
The actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing lateral pulldown, leaving fans speechless. “In a way, confidence is like a muscle!! The more you use it, the stronger it gets!” he captioned the video. Watch:
View this post on Instagram
A strength training exercise, lateral pulldown targets the shoulder and back muscles, as is evident in Anupam’s video. It improves upper body strength, posture and spinal stability.
Reacting to the video, Rakesh Roshan, a fitness enthusiast himself, wrote, “Super keep going”.
Singer Hariharan commented, “Wah! Wah!”
Anupam, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, rarely shares workout videos. However, he is known to try his hand at a variety of activities. Earlier, he shared a video of him bowling.
View this post on Instagram
In June, he shared a video of him trying archery for the “first time in my life” in Shimla.
View this post on Instagram
Anupam also likes to go out for morning walks. Here’s a glimpse:
View this post on Instagram
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-