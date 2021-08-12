scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Anupam Kher flaunts his muscles in latest workout video, leaves fans in awe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2021 10:00:06 am
anupam kherIt looks like Anupam Kher does not shy away from pushing his fitness levels. (Source: anupampkher/Instagram)

Even at 66, Anupam Kher has an enviable physique; his latest workout video is proof and also an inspiration for many.

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing lateral pulldown, leaving fans speechless. “In a way, confidence is like a muscle!! The more you use it, the stronger it gets!” he captioned the video. Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

A strength training exercise, lateral pulldown targets the shoulder and back muscles, as is evident in Anupam’s video. It improves upper body strength, posture and spinal stability.

Reacting to the video, Rakesh Roshan, a fitness enthusiast himself, wrote, “Super keep going”.

Singer Hariharan commented, “Wah! Wah!”

Anupam, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, rarely shares workout videos. However, he is known to try his hand at a variety of activities. Earlier, he shared a video of him bowling.

Also Read |Neena Gupta acing this Bow Pose variation in latest workout video is admirable

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In June, he shared a video of him trying archery for the “first time in my life” in Shimla.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam also likes to go out for morning walks. Here’s a glimpse:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

