‘Keeps me accountable’: Anupam Kher shares workout video, talks about ‘quiet discipline’ at 71

Anupam Kher, 71, recently shared a workout video in which he can be seen effortlessly performing the lat pull-down, an exercise that primarily targets the latissimus dorsi muscles of the back. “Working out doesn’t just strengthen my body, it centers my mind. It gives me a sense of peace, sharper focus, and a quiet discipline that stays with me long after the session ends. And putting it out there… sharing my workout videos publicly… adds another layer. It keeps me accountable. It pushes me to show up, even on days when I don’t feel like it. Because sometimes, commitment is not just personal… it becomes a promise you make in front of the world,” The Bengal Files actor said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Exercise is not just a physical activity; it is a powerful tool for mental clarity, emotional stability, and long-term discipline. Describing the exercise, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that the movement, which involves pulling a weighted bar down towards the chest while keeping the core engaged and the spine stable, is effective for improving upper-body strength, posture, and back definition. “For individuals in later years, such exercises are especially beneficial as they support spinal stability and reduce the risk of posture-related issues,” said Goyal.

From a clinical perspective, regular workouts are known to improve neurochemical balance, said Goyal. “Physical activity increases endorphins and serotonin levels, which help reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance focus. This explains why many individuals experience a sense of calm and clarity after a workout session, exactly as he describes,” she said.

What stands out even more is his point about accountability through sharing. Putting workouts out publicly creates a psychological commitment. “When people know they are being watched or followed, they are more likely to stay consistent. This is a behaviour-backed concept where external accountability supports habit formation, especially on days when motivation is low,” Goyal continued.

It’s important to work out (Photo: Freepik) It’s important to work out (Photo: Freepik)

His approach also reflects the importance of discipline over mood. “Fitness cannot depend on how you feel every day. There will always be days of low energy or lack of motivation, but consistency during these phases is what builds long-term results, both physically and mentally.”

Another key takeaway is the emotional connection he associates with fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

“Linking workouts with a sense of purpose, belief, or even spirituality can strengthen adherence and make the habit more meaningful rather than mechanical. This perspective shifts fitness from being a task to being a practice, something that supports both body and mind,” shared Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.