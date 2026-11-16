Anupam Kher shares Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani’s 22-kg transformation: ‘He looked fresh’

Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share pictures of renowned composer MM Keeravani’s 22 kg weight-loss transformation. “MR. KEERAVANI-BEFORE AND AFTER! My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos—and his determination is truly inspiring. It was so wonderful to meet him during my trip to Hyderabad. He looked fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world. He had a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me proud. Keeravani sir, you are a genius with music!! And now you’ve shown us what focus and determination can make possible. Here’s to your inspiring new chapter, my friend. So wonderful to see you! Jai Ho!” he wrote.

Keeravani, 65, expressed his gratitude and shared, “Thank You Sir for your kind and motivating words”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted how his transformation has drawn attention to the importance of prioritising health and fitness.

“Such transformations demonstrate that meaningful improvements in body weight and physical fitness are possible through consistent lifestyle modifications. However, successful weight loss is not simply about reducing numbers on the weighing scale; it is about improving body composition and overall metabolic health,” Goyal noted.

From a nutritional perspective, losing a significant amount of weight requires maintaining a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than the body expends. “However, the approach should be gradual and personalised. Extremely restrictive diets may result in muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue and reduced metabolic function, particularly as individuals grow older,” said Goyal.

One of the most important priorities during weight loss is preserving lean muscle mass. “Muscle naturally declines with age, and losing additional muscle through crash dieting can affect strength, mobility and metabolic health. Adequate protein intake combined with resistance training helps minimise this loss. Depending on an individual’s health status, kidney function and physical activity, protein requirements may range between 1.2 and 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight daily during an active weight-loss programme,” Goyal shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Goyal advised that for beginners, starting with regular walking and gradually introducing strength exercises is a practical approach.

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Diet quality is equally important. “Meals should include adequate protein, fibre-rich vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats. Reducing frequent consumption of sugary beverages, refined carbohydrates and highly processed foods can help manage overall calorie intake. However, don’t eliminate carbohydrates completely, as they provide energy for daily activities and exercise. Sleep, hydration and stress management are often overlooked components of weight management. Seven to nine hours of quality sleep, adequate fluid intake and regular physical activity support appetite regulation, recovery and metabolic health,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.