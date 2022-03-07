‘#YearOfTheBody’: Anupam Kher pens a note on fitness, talks about being the ‘best version’ of himself

Many people believe in a false assumption about fitness — that it is only for people of a certain age and body type, and beyond a point in life, fitness goals become unachievable.

But, there are many examples that prove otherwise. People, regardless of age, work on their bodies to keep themselves in the pink of health. They may be in their 50s, 60s, or even 70s, and fitness, for them, is a way of life.

Actor Anupam Kher is one of them. The 67-year-old, who celebrates his birthday today, took to Instagram to write a long post about the “slow progress” he has made in his life in the last few years. Sitting shirtless on a wooden stool and flaunting his fit body, Kher wrote, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years.”

The actor stated that “37 years ago” we “met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man”, referring to his role in ‘Saaransh‘ in which he was made to look older.

“Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality,” he wrote, adding that the dream “was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself.”

“I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Kher concluded by writing “Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody”

