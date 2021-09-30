Say goodbye to frown lines and double chin with these ‘anti-ageing’ facial yoga exercises

Yoga is a holistic way of living. Just like its helps exercise the muscles of the hands, legs, and abdomen, yoga also helps tone the facial muscles. Called facial yoga, it helps improve blood circulation in the face which targets “problem areas” while contributing to anti-ageing, said ayurveda expert Nitika Kohli in an Instagram post.

According to Dr Kohli, “yoga is the secret weapon of ageing gracefully”.

“If all the other muscles in our body need tender love and care, then why shouldn’t the 43 muscles of the face? Face yoga targets all problem areas that come with ageing, from crow’s feet to smile lines. Face yoga may look strange, but it is truly an anti-ageing miracle!” said Dr Kohli.

She listed some easy facial yoga exercises that one can incorporate into their daily routine.

Forehead

This exercise may help with horizontal wrinkles on the forehead (frown lines)

How to do it?

*Place your fingertips just above the eyebrows

*Try to raise your eyebrows as high as possible while pressing gently downward with your fingertips to block the movement.

*Hold the position for six seconds.

*Repeat 5-10 times.

Upper lip

This exercise may help with vertical wrinkles above the upper lip (i.e lip lines or lipstick lines)

How to do it?

*Place your thumbs, tucked up and close together under your upper lip.

*Push your lip forward with your thumbs while trying to push against your thumbs with your upper lip. Hold this position for six seconds.

*Repeat 5-10 times.

Jawline

This exercise may help with a sagging jawline and double chin.

How to do it?

*Place your elbow on a table with your fist under your chin.

*Press upward with your fist while trying to open your jaw.

*Hold this position for six seconds.

*Repeat 5-10 times.

Midface

This exercise may help with nasolabial folds (the lines that run from each side of the nose to the corners of the mouth – also called laugh or smile lines).

How to do it?

*Open your mouth and purse your lips slightly.

*Try to protrude your lips while pulling the corners of your mouth outward with your index fingers.

*Hold this position for six seconds.

*Repeat 5-10 times.

Lips

This exercise will help your lips look fuller.

How to do it?

*Bring your lower lip forward to touch your upper lip.

*Then turn both lips inward and press them together, like you are trying to hold something with your lips.

*Hold this position for six seconds.

*Repeat 5-10 times.

Would you like to try these exercises?

