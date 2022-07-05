Anshula Kapoor opens up about diet, fitness, favourite meal, and her height

After setting major weight loss transformation goals, which she calls a ‘work in progress’, Anshula Kapoor recently took to social media and, for the first time, shared details about her diet, workouts, favourite foods, desserts and more in a fun Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Instagram.

Previously, she had shared transformation pictures on the photo and video sharing platform, but had refrained from divulging any details regarding her year-long fitness journey.

Now, on popular demand, the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, has given her fans a peek into her diet and workout routines.

Take a look.

On being asked about her favourite meal, she said it had to be “dadi ke ghar ka khaana. Anything she makes is always the yummiest!” she revealed.

She also spilled the beans on her workout routine, designed by her trainers Priyanka Mehta and Swapneel Hazare at Shield Fitness, which she shared includes a mix of strength, functional, and cardio training.

“The trainers keep changing my program but it’s basically a strength workout with some functional training thrown in to the mix towards the end of each session. In a week, we do strength training four times and 1-2 days, I end up doing cardio,” she revealed.

Her trainer also lauded her efforts in her Instagram Stories, and concurred, “Absolutely! Our focus is to achieve that tone in muscle mass, fat loss being only a by-product.”

Anshula, who is often asked a ‘lot of questions’ about her height, revealed that she is 5’10” or 178 cms, to be precise.

Further, she even detailed her diet, which she is is “another veryyyy popular question!’

“If I am eating at home, then this is what a typical day looks like,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Breakfast: Egg and one toast with black coffee, or egg, and half avocado.

Post breakfast: Black coffee

Lunch: Typical Indian — 1-2 ragi rotis, 100-150 grams boneless chicken + big bowl of sabzi. “I am not picky about vegetables. Cook it Indian style and I will have just about anything,” she said. Or occasionally a quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a vegetable salad and some grilled chicken or chicken wings.

Snack: Depending on how hungry I am or if it’s pre or post workout, any of the following two things: A fruit with nut or nut butter. An egg sandwich or vegetable sandwich, or some chicken and vegetable kebabs; or a protein shake with some nuts, or a thepla or 2.

Dinner: Roasted chicken or tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side, or ragi rotis with boneless chicken cooked Indian style + a bowl of sabzi (Indian curry)

Post-dinner: I stay up late. So, if I get hungry post dinner, it’s usually a protein shake or a small protein-based snack. However, born with a sweet tooth, Anshula also revealed that she likes to dig into desserts like “most gooey chocolate cakes, the ones with the molten lava in the middle”.

Other favourites include jalebi with rabri, Jhaama’s gulab jamun, Tiramisu, and ice-creams like chocolate truffle, Tiramisu mini cone etc.

Since she is on a fat loss journey, does she snack too? Anshula, who picks New York as her favourite city which has “a piece of my heart”, admitted that occasionally, she likes to have “banana chips or a healthy dessert like a mini cone or a Noto ice cream cup”.

Previously, in a March 2022 Instagram post, Anshula had also shared a note on how the meaning of the term ‘healthy’ has changed for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

“For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realisations. Thus began the healing,” she said.

