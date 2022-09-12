Anshula Kapoor does ‘a short session’ in the gym despite ‘zero motivation’; check it out

On days you are feeling tired and low on energy, a workout may be the last thing on your mind. But, a workout may be what helps you feel rejuvenated while also staying on track with your fitness goals. As such, if you have been having bad gym days, here’s some motivation coming your way — courtesy of Anshula Kapoor, who recently shared a post on working out workout despite “zero motivation”.

Sharing a gym selfie on her Instagram Stories, Anshula wrote, “Zero motivation today, but somehow still got in a short session”.

How do you workout when you don’t feel like it? (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories) How do you workout when you don’t feel like it? (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Previously, Anshula had shared her fitness plan in an ‘Ask-Me-Anything’ session on Instagram. “The trainers keep changing my program but it’s basically a strength workout with some functional training thrown in to the mix towards the end of each session. In a week, we do strength training four times and 1-2 days, I end up doing cardio,” she revealed.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She also opened up about how, over the years, the meaning of the term ‘healthy’ has changed for her. “Note to self: Talk a little nicer to yourself today. For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realisations. Thus began the healing,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Here’s what you can do on such days

According to certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia, one can indulge in some outdoor activity — such as hiking, jogging, or cycling — that will help “if the gym routine gets monotonous, and also in reducing stress.”

Also, exercising helps release the “happiness hormones” — endorphins — that have a stimulating effect on the brain, promoting a sense of wellbeing. Indulging in low-intensity exercises result in the release of chemicals called neurotrophic factors that enhance formation of new neural connections that improve brain function, Praveshh Gaur, founder and director Srauta Wellness told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction.

Advertisement

Also Read | Feeling low? Some natural ways in which you can find happiness

What can you do at the gym?

If you are at the gym, “start with simple stretching“, Chetia told indianexpress.com. “It can help in improving the posture and staying flexible. You can mix it up with 30 minutes of cardio on the treadmill or an elliptical machine which will aid in burning calories. One can also try yoga or even meditation as having a balance between mental and physical wellness is important,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!