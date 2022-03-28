Weight loss alert: Anshula Kapoor sets massive fitness goals with her inspiring transformation

Anshula Kapoor has been leaving no stoned unturned to reach her fitness goals. Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula, who had been away from social media for a while, recently stunned everyone with her latest picture showing her weight loss transformation — which was also a testament to her hard work, willpower, and dedication.

Take a look.

“Take your make up off,

Let your hair down.

Take a breath

Look into the mirror, at yourself

Don’t you like you?

Cause I like you," she captioned the post alongside her picture in which she can be seen with a visible weight loss.

While she refrained from sharing details of her diet and fitness routine, she received a lot of love, appreciation and applaud from her fans and followers. “Look at you,” wrote Katrina Kaif, while uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Wow”.

“Damn. All the consistent hard work you have been putting in has started to show now. Keep this going and keep achieving the goals you have set for yourself in 2022”, her trainer Swapneel Hazare commented, to which Anshula responded in the affirmative and said, “Thank you for coming through! But now you and @priyankaitis (trainer) are upping the game and how, my muscles are crying after today’s workout”.

But that has just not stopped her as she continues to inspire with her rigorous routine. Here’s a glimpse of her working out on a treadmill at the gym.

Anshula Kapoor has been consistent with her fitness (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Anshula Kapoor has been consistent with her fitness (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

“Sunday Funday. Face as red as my leggings,” she said in a post on Instagram Stories.

Her trainer Priyanka Mehta, too, posted about her progress.

Anshula Kapoor’s trainer Priyanka Mehta also called her an inspiration (Source: Priyanka Mehta/Instagram Stories) Anshula Kapoor’s trainer Priyanka Mehta also called her an inspiration (Source: Priyanka Mehta/Instagram Stories)

“Cheers to Sunday! While most of us choose to ‘chill’ on a sunny Sunday, Anshula kills it during her cardio session in the gym,” commented Mehta.

In another post, Mehta shared a picture with Anshula.

“And I thought I’ll gather the guts to ask Anshula today for this one even though she mentioned she was mind f****ed. (and guess what? This was post workout. And here goes. We finally made it to our first click after exactly a year. You are truly inspirational,” she said while hinting at how they have been associated for a year with her gymming sessions, in the January 2022 post.

While Anshula is yet to respond on questions regarding her fitness regimen, she shared a note on how being ‘healthy’ has changed for her.

“For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realisations. Thus began the healing,” she said while noting that for the past two years, she has been a “work in progress”.

“I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy,” she added.

Truly a motivation, what do you think?

