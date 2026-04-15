Ankur Warikoo’s fitness coach, Sagar Ahuja, on his transformation: ‘He maintains a six-pack without anyone’s help’

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo has been training extremely hard to keep fit. And the man behind his current transformation is coach Sagar Ahuja, who believes that maintaining a six-pack all year round is actually possible with the right guidance and mindset.

“He is now leaner and stronger, he lifts more weight than most 20-year-olds going to the gym. Bodyweight went from 82 kgs to 69 kgs, waist went from 36 to 29.5 inches, chubby fat to chiselled six-pack abs at 43. More importantly, better energy, improved posture, and higher consistency in daily routine,” he told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

When someone like Warikoo shares his transformation publicly, it sets a standard. An excited Ahuja, who started working with Warikoo in 2023, expressed, “It feels great, but more than validation, it’s a responsibility. People don’t just see results – they see what’s possible. We started working together in 2023 when he wanted to specifically target belly fat and overall conditioning, without compromising his lifestyle. I connected with him via email first, and then we had a Zoom call. My main goal was not only to help him achieve his best physique but also to improve his eating habits so that he stays in shape year-round.”