Ankur Warikoo’s fitness coach, Sagar Ahuja, on his transformation: ‘He maintains a six-pack without anyone’s help’

“He is now leaner and stronger, he lifts more weight than most 20-year-olds going to the gym. Bodyweight went from 82 kgs to 69 kgs, waist went from 36 to 29.5 inches, chubby fat to chiselled six-pack abs at 43. More importantly, better energy, improved posture, and higher consistency in daily routine,” he told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.
Ahuja, who has coached more than 4,000 men, including founders of companies like Urban Company, Zomato, MakeMyTrip, and Eazydiner, apart from CEOs and creators, talks about his mission to help men become sharper physically and mentally, not just lose weight—the main reason why he started Alphamen, a wellness company focused on men’s health.
“Early on, I realised most fitness advice fails because it doesn’t fit real lives. Busy professionals don’t need perfect plans; they need sustainable systems. Over the last few years, I’ve coached many, helping them lose fat, improve energy, and build discipline that carries into every area of life,” Ahuja said.
The duo went on to achieve “shredded physique in 10 months”. “Through his improved eating habits and awareness, now he maintains a six-pack year-round without anyone’s help. Once in a couple of months, I check on him regarding things, that’s it,” Ahuja shared.
The goal was kept “simple”: “Lose fat till he achieves six pack abs, improves strength, and makes it sustainable.”
And the approach? “No crash dieting; no overtraining; flexible workouts as he travels a lot; focus on habits, systems, not motivation; and build a routine that fits his calendar.”
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While initially, it was about fat loss, now it’s about maintenance, longevity, and performance –staying fit despite a demanding schedule. “He trains typically 4-5 days a week, and his focus areas are strength training (hitting two muscle groups a day); daily one hour tennis, and light cardio,” mentioned Ahuja, who also coached Warikoo’s parents, who are over 70.
Notably, Warikoo’s current wellness routine is a mix of warm-up and mobility, strength training (major lifts), and core work and lasts 45-60 minutes, he apprised.
What’s his diet like? “I did design his diet, but not a restrictive one. The principles we followed were high protein intake, balanced carbs and fats, and a no-ban list of foods—he even ate chole bhature occasionally. Flexibility for travel and work,” shared Ahuja.
What’s special about Warikoo? “Fitness is not about abs—it’s about becoming a more disciplined version of yourself. Once that changes, everything else follows—business, relationships, mindset. Honestly, motivation isn’t the focus. We build systems so he doesn’t need motivation, and he is himself a system-driven person. He treats workouts like meetings—non-negotiable. That’s the biggest differentiator,” said Ahuja.
Ankur Warikoo and Sagar Ahuja (Photo: Sagar Ahuja)
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Quick tips
Top 3 fitness tips for beginners
*Start small but stay consistent
*Focus on calories and daily movement
*Don’t chase perfection—chase sustainability. “Consistency wins every time. An average plan followed for 6 months beats a perfect plan followed for 10 days,” reflected Ahuja.
A common mistake
*Trying to do too much too soon—extreme diets, long workouts and then quitting.
Simple routine for busy professionals
*3-4 workouts/week (45 mins)
*8-10k steps daily
*Protein-focused and calorie-controlled diet
*Sleep discipline
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*Focus on longevity, strength, and sustainability—staying fit for the long run, not just looking good temporarily.