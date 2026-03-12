Ankur Warikoo describes what helped him achieve 13% body fat at 45: ‘No steroids, no shortcuts, not AI’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo recently detailed his fitness and diet routine that has helped him achieve 13 body fat at 45 years of age. “The exact method that got me to 13 per cent at the age of 45. No steroids, no shortcuts, not AI. The 3T formula got me here, starting with the one most people skip,” Warikoo said in a post on Instagram.
The first phase was T1-Track, he said.
“The only way to lose fat is through a calorie deficit (consume fewer calories than you burn). Many track their calorie-out (how much they burn, through a smart watch or ring). But very few track their calorie-in (how much they eat),” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Warikoo said he brought down his calorie intake to 1,600-1,800 calories “(500 deficit every day—7,500 every two weeks 1 kg lost—Repeat)”. He also increased his protein intake. “In a deficit, you lose muscle and fat. Protein replenishes the muscle. Without it, you just end up skinny,” he said.
Warikoo then went to describe his “usual diet”:
9.30 am – 1 scoop whey protein, creatine, 1 walnut, 4 almonds, 4 cashews, 5-6 raisins
11 am – 200 grams paneer/tofu/tempeh/ or dal chilla. Rarely eggs
1 pm – Fruit
4 pm – 2 rotis (emmer wheat/jowar/soya bean) sabzi+ dal+ low fat yogurt
6.30 pm – 1 scoop whey protein with curd
“I didn’t cut out chhole bhature (my favourite). Had mithai – quite often. The goal wasn’t perfection. It was to reach the two-week deficit,” said Warikoo.
The second phase was T2 – Train, Warikoo said, listing what that entailed:
Tennis – 6 days a week, 1 hour (cardio sorted)
Weights – 6 days a week, 45 minutes
Every day: 2 exercises * 3 body parts = 6 exercises
10-12 reps
3 sets
“Didn’t get bored,” he shared.
The final phase, he said, was T3 – Transform, where he tracked his daily weight and weekly measurements to document progress.
“Sent pictures to my trainer for accountability. Ate mostly the same meals. Boring works,” he said in the post.
Taking a cue, we reached out to an expert.
Achieving and maintaining low body fat like Ankur Warikoo’s at 44-45 years of age is impressive but demands critical scrutiny, especially for Indian audiences with metabolic challenges like insulin resistance, said consultant dietitian Kanikka Malhotra.
Malhotra noted that Warikoo’s routine excels in sustainability: a modest 200 kcal deficit (2,000 intake vs. 2,200 burn), 150g vegetarian protein (2.1g/kg at 72kg—spot-on for muscle retention post-40), and balanced macros from dal, tofu, Greek yogurt, whey, plus resistance training 3-5x/week preserve lean mass amid age-related sarcopenia (3-8 per cent loss/decade).
“His blood markers—low visceral fat/lipids, high-normal testosterone (695 ng/dL)—signal metabolic health, not just aesthetics, with (walks) and sleep amplifying fat oxidation without cortisol spikes,” said Malhotra.
