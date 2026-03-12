Ankur Warikoo describes what helped him achieve 13% body fat at 45: ‘No steroids, no shortcuts, not AI’

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo recently detailed his fitness and diet routine that has helped him achieve 13 body fat at 45 years of age. “The exact method that got me to 13 per cent at the age of 45. No steroids, no shortcuts, not AI. The 3T formula got me here, starting with the one most people skip,” Warikoo said in a post on Instagram.

The first phase was T1-Track, he said.

“The only way to lose fat is through a calorie deficit (consume fewer calories than you burn). Many track their calorie-out (how much they burn, through a smart watch or ring). But very few track their calorie-in (how much they eat),” he said.