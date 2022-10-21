Ankita Konwar is a yoga pro in beautiful Kerala; see pictures

Ankita Konwar, a yoga aficionado, keeps sharing health and fitness posts on her social media account on the regular; but, she also finds ways to stir our wanderlust.

The fitness influencer — along with her actor and model husband Milind Soman — travels a lot, and has mastered the art of demonstrating the most difficult-looking yoga postures in picturesque locations around the world.

Ankita did that recently in Kerala, too. The fitness enthusiast shared many pictures from the beautiful southern state, which is often hailed as ‘God’s own country’ owing to its sheer beauty.

In one of the photos, she was seen doing ‘Merudandasana’, also called the balancing bear pose, in Alleppey. Take a look.

Indianexpress.com had previously reported that Merudandasana is a highly-beneficial yoga asana that stretches the hips and hamstrings. “This seated balance pose is excellent for the spine, in general, and the lower back in particular. This pose is also good for opening the hips, and also improves lower-body flexibility,” Dr Rajeev Rajesh, chief yoga officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute had told this outlet.

To perform this asana, one has to,

* Stretch their legs out to the sides as they sit.

* They have to balance their body while slowly leaning backward.

* While exhaling, they must lift their legs and maintain a straight spine posture.

* They should hold the toes while raising their arms, and then stretch the legs as wide as possible.

* Hold this position for a few minutes while taking deep breaths.

* Then, release the grip and lower the arms and legs gradually.

Besides this, Ankita was also seen doing some other stretching exercises next to a swimming pool; take a look.

