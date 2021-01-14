scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

Post-run stretches: How to get them right

Ensure you stretch correctly post a workout; Ankita Konwar shows how

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 14, 2021 9:10:01 am
post-run stretching, how to stretch post-run, stretching exercises after running, stretching exercises, post-running exercises, ankita konwar fitness, what to do after a run, running and musclesRecently Ankita Konwar shared an Instagram Reel where she can be seen stretching it out post a run. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether you are a beginner or an athlete, you are always reminded to not skip stretching exercises post a run. Ever wondered why? That is because, after a run, the muscles are warmed up, and the chances of an injury are high. Once you have gathered your breath, make sure to stretch your body. It is after all said to be an important part of a post-run routine as it improves flexibility, performance, and comfort.

A while back, Ankita Konwar shared an Instagram Reel where she can be seen stretching it out after a running session.

Why should you always stretch after running?

Stretching post-run can prevent both muscle soreness and injury, and also ensure good flexibility which can help you run better and faster.

What kind of stretches to include?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As part of the cool-down routine, kneeling hip-flexor stretch, hamstring stretch, figure-4 stretch, thigh stretch, calf stretch, child’s pose and lower back stretches among others are considered effective.

ALSO READ |Stiffness in the back? Shilpa Shetty shares some stretches to ease the pain

Here’s how to stretch right post-run

*Perform the stretches immediately after a run
*Breathe deeply and regularly during the stretch
*Stretch until you feel slight discomfort or tightness
*Make sure you don’t feel any pain while doing the stretches. You should be able to hold stretches comfortably for 30 seconds and not feel any pain
*Repeat as many rounds as needed
*While an exercise mat is optional, it will make each move more comfortable

Do you stretch after a run?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mithila Palkar, Mithila Palkar looks, Mithila Palkar ethnic looks, Mithila Palkar sari looks, Mithila Palkar, indian express, indian express news
Seven pictures of Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar you should not miss today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement