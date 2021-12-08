Ankita Konwar went running on an ‘amazing route’ in Rajasthan; check it out

Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast and her social media posts are proof of that. One thing that she loves to do is go out running, an activity that her husband — actor and model Milind Soman — enjoys, too.

She shared a post detailing another one of her recent running escapades, this time in a picturesque corner of Rajasthan. Konwar shared a few pictures in which she was seen running in a pair of track pants and a jacket next to a water body.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ran around the Fateh Sagar Lake in Udaipur at the crack of dawn, since we had to start towards Deogarh at 7:30 am… What an amazing route to run! Glad to witness so many other runners and cyclists along the way!”

Fateh Sagar Lake is located a little outside the main city of Udaipur. A long stretch of road runs parallel to the lake and with little traffic in the morning, it becomes the perfect running track.

It is said that this artificial lake was named after Maharana Fateh Singh of Udaipur and Mewar, and was constructed north-west of Udaipur and north of Lake Pichola some time in the 1680s. If you plan to visit the city, do visit this lake for some relaxing time. You can leave your vehicle behind and take a long walk in the evening. It is usually dotted with families and individuals looking for some quietude and an opportunity to click many pictures.

Here is a travel guide that we have curated for you.

Konwar, in her post, also shared the summary of her running time: she ran a total of 8.09 km in about 48 minutes.

Does this inspire you to wear your running shoes and get going, too?

