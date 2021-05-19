Pandemic fitness: Ankita Konwar shares what’s keeping her ‘sane’ in these times

Ankita Konwar says that running has been a part of mental, physical and spiritual well-being. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram)

In times like these, when every individual is fighting a raging pandemic, it can get difficult to keep oneself motivated at all times. However, it is extremely important to keep oneself active and engage in activities that can help keep the mind busy and also build health.

Taking to Instagram recently, fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar shared what’s helping her keep ‘sane’ at the moment.

Also read | The quiet fashion revolution powering India’s women runners

“These small runs are definitely keeping me sane. What’s keeping you sane? Stay active, stay sane, eat well and rest well,” she said.

Konwar loves running. Here are some of her previous posts.

Responding to her question, husband and actor Milind Soman said “You”, giving us major PDA goals.

Do fitness and mental health go together?

Fitness and mental health go hand in hand. They are the two aspects of attaining complete control over your body and being completely healthy.

“Fitness is defined as the condition of complete physical well-being and the ability to perform different tasks or exercises. Mental health, on the other hand, is the complete psychological and emotional well-being of a person. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health even did a study and found that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of depression by 26 per cent,” said Utsav Ghosh, fitness trainer and founder, Transformation for Good.

According to Ghosh, one can improve their mental health by starting with something as simple as a walk or a jog every day. “You will start feeling more active, lighter, and a bit better every day. It will also prevent relapse. Exercising every day also helps in releasing different hormones like endorphins, the happy hormones, that help in lifting the mood and making you feel energetic and enthusiastic. Dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin are also released and they increase focus and attention. Exercise also serves as a distraction from the daily struggles and overthinking that comes with illness,” he mentioned.

What’s your fitness mantra?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle