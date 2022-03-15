Ankita Konwar performs Vrikshasana on the beach, elucidates nature’s effect on our well-being

Ankita Konwar is a well-known fitness enthusiast who keeps giving fans a sneak peek into her workouts. From sharing snippets from her runs to yoga routines, she sure knows how to leave us in awe of her flexibility and healthy lifestyle. As such, the 30-year-old once again took to Instagram to give us a peek into her latest fitness session.

Ditching an indoor setting, Ankita performed a highly beneficial yoga pose — Vrikshasana — by the waters, acing it and how!

Take a look.

Apart from serving fitness goals with her picture, she also shared the many ways nature enhances our well-being.

“We must let the sun strengthen our DNA and the moon enhance our psychic abilities,” she wrote. “Be thankful that the trees absorb our negative energies and the ocean has the ability to cleanse our aura and trigger a conscious state of calm and contentment in our minds.”

How to perform Vrikshana or tree pose

* Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

* Keep one leg firmly on the ground, lift the other leg, fold it at the knee, and place its foot on the other leg’s thigh.

*Lift both your hands above your head in the ‘namaste’ position. Maintain your balance and hold the position for a while. Repeat with the other leg.

Benefits

This balancing yoga pose is known to have several health benefits.

*It offers equilibrium in one’s emotional and physical state.

*It improves your concentration and relieves the pain of the sciatica.

*It also tones the leg muscles while improving balance and strengthening the tendons of your feet. It strengthens the hips and pelvis bones.

*It keeps depression and anxiety at bay while keeping your mind sharper.

