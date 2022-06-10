scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Ankita Konwar nails Eka Pada Rajakapotasana; shares its health benefits

"This posture opens the hips and releases negative feelings and undesirable energy stored in your system," she wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 10:00:03 am
Ankita Konwar, Ankita Konwar news, Ankita Konwar fitness, Ankita Konwar yoga, Ankita Konwar workout session, Ankita Konwar running, Ankita Konwar Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, indian express newsShe explained that Eka Pada Rajakapotasana "improves flexibility in hips, pelvis and groin". (Photo: Instagram/@ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar is a certified yoga enthusiast and she takes her fitness game seriously.

Along with her husband Milind Soman, she keeps sharing posts depicting her everyday routine, which is peppered with physical activities like yoga and running.

One of her recent posts on Instagram was one in which she performed a particularly difficult yoga asana, called Eka Pada Rajakapotasana.

Ankita contorted her body in such a way that her right leg twisted behind her to touch her head, which bent backwards supported by her hands.

She wrote in the caption that Eka Pada Rajakapotasana “improves flexibility in hips, pelvis and groin”.

It also “opens up shoulders and chest, lengthens the flexors of hips, opens up hip joints and increases the range of movements”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

Yoga works on physical, mental and also emotional health. According to Ankita, “it is our primal reaction to store stress, trauma, fear and anxiety in the hips” and bottling up our feelings can “create tight hips”.

“This posture opens the hips and releases negative feelings and undesirable energy stored in your system,” she wrote.

Would you like to attempt this?

