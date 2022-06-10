Ankita Konwar nails Eka Pada Rajakapotasana; shares its health benefits

Ankita Konwar is a certified yoga enthusiast and she takes her fitness game seriously.

Along with her husband Milind Soman, she keeps sharing posts depicting her everyday routine, which is peppered with physical activities like yoga and running.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

One of her recent posts on Instagram was one in which she performed a particularly difficult yoga asana, called Eka Pada Rajakapotasana.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora demonstrates three yoga asanas to reduce belly fat; watch

Ankita contorted her body in such a way that her right leg twisted behind her to touch her head, which bent backwards supported by her hands.

She wrote in the caption that Eka Pada Rajakapotasana “improves flexibility in hips, pelvis and groin”.

It also “opens up shoulders and chest, lengthens the flexors of hips, opens up hip joints and increases the range of movements”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

Yoga works on physical, mental and also emotional health. According to Ankita, “it is our primal reaction to store stress, trauma, fear and anxiety in the hips” and bottling up our feelings can “create tight hips”.

“This posture opens the hips and releases negative feelings and undesirable energy stored in your system,” she wrote.

Would you like to attempt this?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!