Ankita Konwar performs Merudandasana, Anantasana for ‘strength and flexibility’; know the benefits

Ankita Konwar can be your go-to person for a regular dose of fitness inspiration. The 30-year-old’s social media feed is all about glimpses of her workout routines where she can be seen performing varied challenging and beneficial yoga asanas. So it was not surprising that Ankita once again took to Instagram to share two poses that she does for “strength and flexibility”.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“In movement there’s balance, and in balance there’s movement. Merudandasana and Anantasana are two good asanas to balance your strength and flexibility,” she wrote, sharing pictures of herself performing these asanas.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy)

Merudandasana

Merudandasana, also known as balancing bear pose, is a highly beneficial yoga asana that stretches the hips and hamstrings. “This seated balance pose is excellent for the spine, in general, and the lower back in particular. This pose is also good for opening the hips, and also improves lower-body flexibility,” Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute said.

How to perform?

*Stretch your legs out to the sides as you sit. Try to balance your body as you slowly lean backward.

*While exhaling, lift your legs upward and maintain a straight spine posture.

*Hold the toes while raising your arms. Stretch the legs as wide as you can while doing this.

*Hold this position for 15 to 20 minutes while taking calm, deep breaths.

*Release the grip and lower your arms and legs gradually.

Benefits

*This pose stretches the legs, adductors, and glutes;, it is excellent for the hips and hamstrings. Performing this pose helps to lengthen the thigh muscles and aids in opening the hips.

*While performing this asana, the lower back muscles are engaged and the hips stabilised, which strengthens the lower back.

*Lower back muscles become stronger with regular practice.

*It also helps in stretching the torso and spine, while realigning it.

*It helps in developing the abdominal muscles and tones the belly, focusing on the liver. It also helps in dealing with constipation.

*The Balancing Bear Pose enhances flexibility, attention, and balance in the body.

Anantasana

Anantasana, or Sleeping Vishnu Pose, is “one of the best asanas to perform if you face any physical or mental issues. It mostly targets the hips, groin muscles, ankles, and quads but also helps in maintaining mental wellbeing,” according to Dr Rajesh.

How to perform?

*Lay on your back to start.

*Reach the back of your mat with your right arm extended. Shift your weight to your right side. Your upper arm will support your head.

*Lift your head while bending your right arm. Bring your right hand to the side of your head where it is most comfortable, and support it there.

*Adapt both feet. Throughout this stance, keep them flexed.

*Try to maintain a straight line from elbow to heels with your entire body. Avoid leaning to the left or right.

*With your left hand in the yogi toe lock position, bend your left knee. (This could be where things start to go truly awry.)

*As much as you can, extend your left leg straight toward the ceiling.

*By firmly planting your upper arm and thigh bone into the ground for support, you may stay balanced on your side without rolling.

*Roll to your back after releasing your toe. Laying on your left side, repeat the position.

ALSO READ | Esha Gupta aces a challenging yoga asana: Know its benefits

Benefits

*Anantasana helps in losing fat in the hips, arms, and thighs.

*It helps in stretching almost the whole body including groin muscles, legs, thighs, shoulders, pelvic floor muscles, biceps and triceps.

*It also helps in calming the mind and reducing anxiety, depression and mental stress.

*People suffering from back-related issues can benefits a lot.

*It can also provide relief from menstrual or menopausal symptoms.

*Additionally, it enhances the function of internal organs like the uterus, liver, kidney, stomach, and heart.

*The Sacral (Swadisthana) Chakra, which aids in reducing mental tension, is activated in this pose.

*It maintains a healthy digestive system. This asana is beneficial for other stomach issues like constipation, indigestion, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, etc. It helps us get rid of the gas the stomach produces.

*Anantasana also aids in the treatment of conditions affecting the uterus, bladder, ovaries, and prostate.

The expert advised against performing this pose “if you have neck, shoulder or back pain”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!