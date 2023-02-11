When Ankita Konwar enjoyed a yoga session while on vacation

Ankita Konwar, just like Milind Soman, has been a keen fitness enthusiast. She has been quite active in sharing her fitness routine, exercises, and posts about health and well-being.

The fitness freak, who often sets fitness goals with her workout sessions took to Instagram to share an exercise photo— while vacationing in Egypt.

She left behind cliché holiday pictures and treated her fans with a photo of herself doing a yoga asana. “Being a mermaid somewhere in the middle of the Red Sea,” she captioned the post.

She was seen performing the mermaid yoga pose against the sunset and the stunning Red Sea. Pointing her chest and face forward, she aced the yoga asana. What took the cake was the breathtaking view from the backdrop.

The Mermaid Pose, also known as Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, comes with a host of health benefits. “It reduces any form of lower aft vexation, leg cramps, neck stiffness, migraines,” said Dr Prashant Mistry, physiotherapist. He suggested that to get the maximum benefits of the pose, one should practice mindfulness and deep breathing along with it.

“The pelvic muscles are stretched and toned giving room for the bettered reproductive system. The casket muscles due to the expansion give room for the good functioning of the lungs and proper functioning of the heart. The neck stretch gives room for balancing the thyroid glands. The overall trimming of the internal organs takes place as the muscles are put to expand,” he added.

He also said that with the deeper practice of this pose, digestion can be improved. “It can make sagging shoulders look firm. It improves any nervous imbalance as the entire chine is stretched,” he added.

He told Indianexpress.com that this asana can help with menstrual cramps as well.

Konwar also shared another post wherein she was performing different yoga asanas during her vacation. “Ancient Indian knowledge meets ancient Egypt,” she captioned the post.

