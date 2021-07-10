‘Focus inside, nurture your spirit and the body will follow’: Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar on why we need to sometimes reflect, and not rush. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram)

We all have days when we struggle to follow even our basic routine which includes having a good workout. This could be due to a variety of reasons. But instead of side-stepping these feelings, it is important to acknowledge them, said fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar.

The 29-year-old said that the past week was quite “noisy” for her which meant that she had to focus even more on her mind. “The best cure for the body is a quiet mind. The past week was quite noisy for me and I had to shift my focus even more towards my mind. That meant sometimes just sitting quietly in a corner with my thoughts, taking the time to understand them without being judgmental. That also meant lesser time for physical workouts. But the best part about the body is that it follows the mind,” she penned a note on Instagram.

Konwar, who is married to actor and fitness buff Milind Soman, went on to state that a relaxed mind is the need of the hour.

“When the mind is relaxed, so is the body. When the mind is clear enough to make good decisions, the body follows. And even with minimum amount of workout, it stays healthy,” she shared alongside a picture of hers clicked by Soman.

Emphasising the need to avoid negative feelings, Konwar said, “So don’t rush, don’t feel bad that today you couldn’t attain your personal best. Focus inside, nurture your spirit and the body will follow,” she said.

The athletic couple has often emphasised the necessity of looking at health holistically for optimum wellness.

